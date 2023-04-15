Progress Awards 2023 winners list

Entrepreneur Couple of the Year:
<strong>Ryan and Abby Magruder, SmartWash</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by Hove Nissan Buick GMC</em>
Excellence in Education:
<strong>Bishop McNamara Catholic School</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by Kankakee Community College</em>
Excellence in Hospitality:
<strong>Ashley Webber, Riverside Senior Life</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by Dralle Chevrolet Buick</em>
Excellence in Real Estate:
<strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by OAK Orthopedics</em>
Innovator in Agriculture:
<strong>Mercier Valley Irrigation & Solar</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</em>
Innovator in Healthcare:
<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by Kankakee County Title Co.</em>
Innovator in Manufacturing:
<strong>Crown</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by CSL Behring</em>
Innovator in Social Services:
<strong>Kankakee County Health Department</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by Ascension Saint Mary</em>
Innovator in Technology:
<strong>Restoration Works</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by Berkot’s Super Foods</em>
Small Business of the Year:
<strong>Dr. Roth’s Mobile Vet Services</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by Burklow Construction</em>
Medium Business of the Year:
<strong>Classic Cinemas</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by First Trust Bank</em>
Large Business of the Year:
<strong>CSL Behring</strong>
<em>Award sponsored by Riverside Healthcare</em>