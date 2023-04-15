Shaw Local

Daily Journal

Progress Awards 2023 winners list

By Daily Journal

Entrepreneur Couple of the Year:

<strong>Ryan and Abby Magruder, SmartWash</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by Hove Nissan Buick GMC</em>

Excellence in Education:

<strong>Bishop McNamara Catholic School</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by Kankakee Community College</em>

Excellence in Hospitality:

<strong>Ashley Webber, Riverside Senior Life</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by Dralle Chevrolet Buick</em>

Excellence in Real Estate:

<strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by OAK Orthopedics</em>

Innovator in Agriculture:

<strong>Mercier Valley Irrigation &amp; Solar</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</em>

Innovator in Healthcare:

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by Kankakee County Title Co.</em>

Innovator in Manufacturing:

<strong>Crown</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by CSL Behring</em>

Innovator in Social Services:

<strong>Kankakee County Health Department</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by Ascension Saint Mary</em>

Innovator in Technology:

<strong>Restoration Works</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by Berkot’s Super Foods</em>

Small Business of the Year:

<strong>Dr. Roth’s Mobile Vet Services</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by Burklow Construction</em>

Medium Business of the Year:

<strong>Classic Cinemas</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by First Trust Bank</em>

Large Business of the Year:

<strong>CSL Behring</strong>

<em>Award sponsored by Riverside Healthcare</em>