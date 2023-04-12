Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Bonds or bond funds?

<strong>Q.</strong> Is it better to invest in bonds or bond mutual funds? <strong>— P.L., Norwich, Connecticut</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> First, understand that long-term dollars are likely to grow faster in stocks than in bonds. Still, it can make sense to include some bonds in your portfolio for diversification’s sake, or because you’re in or approaching retirement and looking for less volatile investments.

All bonds are not alike, though. U.S. government-issued bonds are safest, but will generally offer lower interest rates than corporate bonds. The highest rates are offered by “junk bonds,” so called because they have a greater risk of default.

If you buy a 10-year U.S. Treasury note with a 3.4% interest rate, you’ll know exactly what to expect from it. A $10,000 bond paying 3.4% over 10 years will pay you $340 each year — after which you’ll get your $10,000 back. If you sell the bond before the 10 years are up, you might receive more or less than the $10,000, depending on prevailing interest rates.

Bond mutual funds, often called “fixed-income” funds, can be more volatile. They offer instant diversification across the multiple bonds they hold, but the income they generate will fluctuate along with interest rate changes and with changes in holdings as the fund’s manager buys and sells various bonds. Bond funds charge fees, too, though some are quite low.

Learn more at Finra.org/investors/investing/investment-products/bonds and Fool.com/investing/how-to-invest/bonds.

<strong>Q.</strong> Where can I find company earnings reports? <strong>— A.N., Elkhart, Indiana</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Try typing the company’s name and “earnings” into a search engine. Or head to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at SEC.gov and click on “Filings.” To keep up with your holdings, review their 10-Q (quarterly) and 10-K (annual) reports.

Fool’s School

Peter Lynch rules

To become a better investor, learn from the greats. One of the most successful stock investors ever is Peter Lynch, who managed Fidelity’s Magellan Fund between 1977 and 1990, before retiring at age 46. The fund grew in value per share by an amazing 2,700% during his tenure. That’s more than 29% annually, on average!

Lynch has written several classic investment books offering great advice. Here are some of his “20 golden rules” from “One Up on Wall Street: How To Use What You Already Know To Make Money in the Market” (Simon & Schuster, $19):

• “Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and stock mutual funds altogether.” (And actually, when the stock market tanks, that’s a great time to be buying stocks.)

• “Often, there is no correlation between the success of a company’s operations and the success of its stock over a few months or even a few years. In the long term, there is a 100% correlation ... it pays to be patient, and to own successful companies.”

• “Know what you own and why you own it.”

• “If you don’t study any companies, you have the same chance of success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” (However, if you don’t have the time or skill to study companies, you can invest in the stock market by just parking long-term money in one or more low-fee index funds, such as those that track the S&P 500 or the broader market.)

• “Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy, or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.”

Check out the book to learn what he has to say about these and other rules.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1927, when two newlyweds opened what began as a nine-seat A&W root beer stand in Washington, D.C. They began delivering meals in boxes to airline passengers in 1937 and opened a motor hotel (also known as a motel) in 1957. Today, with a market value that recently topped $50 billion, I’m a global lodging giant, with almost 8,300 properties in 138 countries and territories. My brands include the Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Springhill Suites, Aloft Hotels and Residence Inn. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1924, when a man in Germany began making shoes in a kitchen; he and his brother registered a company called Gebruder Dassler Schuhfabrik. Jesse Owens won his Olympic gold medals in Berlin wearing their wares. The brothers had a falling out and split the company; one founded me in 1949, and the other founded a company that would become Puma. I expanded into track suits in 1967. I owned Reebok and the TaylorMade golf brand for some years. Today, with a recent market value topping $26 billion, I’m a powerhouse in sporting goods. Who am I? (Answer: Adidas)

The Motley Fool Take

Value in games

The bear market of 2022 was brutal for video game stocks, deflating shares of companies such as Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY). Video games are only growing in popularity, though, so businesses in this industry still hold tremendous promise.

Nintendo’s incredibly successful Switch gaming console is now six years old, and many have been anxious for a refresh. But the Mario creator has been cagey, cheekily stating that a new game system will be released sometime in “20XX.”

Nintendo’s revenue has been falling steadily from its record high. Remarkably, though, its operating income has remained quite consistent, due in large part to the company’s focus on software and subscription sales that don’t rely on a hardware refresh.

In the meantime, Nintendo has been exploring new lands. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” produced by Comcast’s NBCUniversal subsidiary Illumination, just opened. NBCUniversal’s theme parks have also opened two Super Nintendo Worlds — one in Japan and one in Hollywood, California, with two more under construction. Those should generate some stable licensing revenue for Nintendo.

Nintendo has lots of cash and investments and no debt. It pays a dividend (which recently yielded 3.9%), and recently traded at a relatively low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13. It could be a great power-up for a long-term portfolio. (The Motley Fool has recommended Nintendo.)