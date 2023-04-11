Hulu's 'Unreasonable' audaciously original

Blending brash, broad and bawdy humor with unspeakable tragedy, the British comedy thriller "Am I Being Unreasonable" begins streaming on Hulu. It's pretty unlike anything I've ever seen and pretty hard to describe without giving too much away.

British actress Daisy May Cooper stars as Nic, a louder-than-life wife and mother with a precocious son, Ollie (Lenny Rush), who is living with some kind of dwarfism and a disability that requires a Segway scooter. Despite his needs, she's just as likely to keep watching her favorite reality show as get her son to school on time. She's desperately unattracted to her husband and willing to tell anyone about it, particularly after a drink or five.

Against this introduction of Nic as a brassy and self-involved layabout are her terrifying flashbacks to the grisly end to a secret affair, a moment this oversharer can't reveal to anyone.

Her life and the arc of "Unreasonable" change with the arrival of Jen (Selin Hizli, "Land Girls"), a new mother in town who forms an intimate, and perhaps suspiciously immediate, friendship with Nic.

-- A fading art deco movie theater becomes the backdrop to a romance between an older, unstable woman, Hilary (Olivia Colman), and a student, Stephan (Micheal Ward), in the 2022 drama "Empire of Light" (7:40 p.m., HBO2). The film makes great use of songs by The Specials to evoke its early 1980s setting and older records by Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell to remind us of the days before the brilliant Hilary unraveled.

In addition to its May-December romance, "Empire" is director Sam Mendes' love letter to movies back in their pre-digital days. Toby Jones portrays a shy projectionist more than eager to explain the mechanics behind cinematic magic. Look for Colin Firth as the sleazy cinema owner, proud as a peacock that his Empire theater has been chosen for the opening night of "Chariots of Fire," the British production that was a surprise Oscar winner in 1981.

Mendes is said to have based the Hilary character on his mother. Colman's role allows for manic turns and subtle moments that are denied her in her role as Miss Havisham in the latest FX/Hulu adaptation of "Great Expectations."

Toby Jones also appears in the PBS import of the U.K. series "My Grandparents' War" (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). In this second season, actors Kit Harington, Keira Knightley, Emeli Sande and Jones travel to various European locations to recall the stories their grandparents brought back from their experiences in World War II.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

-- A kidnapping at the Air National Guard on "FBI" (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

-- Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson star in the 1997 comedy "Good Burger" (7 p.m., VH1, TV-PG).

-- A ballerina is assaulted in Vienna on "FBI: International" (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

-- A roommate's brother might have murdered two in a college dorm on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

-- "Frontline" (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) continues a three-part series about the United States' 20-year involvement in Afghanistan that began and ended with the Taliban in charge.

CULT CHOICE

TCM's month-long salute to the 100-year history of Warner Bros. would not be complete without two Bette Davis classics, "Now, Voyager" (7 p.m., TV-G) and "Dark Victory" (9:15 p.m., TV-PG). The first co-stars Paul Henreid and Claud Rains and was made in the same year, 1942, that the two appeared in "Casablanca."

In "Dark Victory," Davis plays a spoiled socialite who becomes increasingly noble after a grim medical prognosis. Warner Bros. contract player Ronald Reagan portrays her rather louche and decadent friend, whom she outgrows on her road to redemption. While it's a great departure for Reagan, the part is said to have made the future president and conservative icon rather nervous; the film's director reportedly urged Reagan to play the character as a homosexual.

SERIES NOTES

The gang has a "Shark Tank" moment on "Night Court" (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Back in the dating pool on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... New evidence forces a new murder trial on "The Rookie" (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... A sales event calls for participants to face their secret fears on "American Auto" (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... "The Wall" (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A teacher's ugly divorce takes a deadly turn on "Accused" (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... On two episodes of "Will Trent" (ABC, r, TV-14): an agent held hostage (8 p.m.); slaughter at the trailer park (9 p.m.) ... Jane Lynch hosts "Weakest Link" (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jennifer Garner and Katie Porter sit down on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Keanu Reeves, Melanie Lynskey and De La Soul & the Roots on "The Tonight Show" (10:34 p.m., NBC, r).