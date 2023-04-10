ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys track and field takes second at Blue Smoke Invite

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Thornridge Blue Smoke Invite (Boys only)

Bradley-Bourbonnais claimed second overall out of 10 teams with 81 team points, which was only 28 points off first-place finisher Lincoln-Way West.

Jeremiah Lanum led the Boilermakers with a first-place finish in the 1600-meter (4:30.23). Ethan Piper added a vicotry in the 3200-meter distance race (10:13.58). Ebenezer Gideon, Josiah Jones, Spencer Frey and Tyran Bender contributed a win in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:35.12). Brian Douglas, Jones, Lanum and Gideon placed first overall in the 4-by-800-meter relay (8:30.88). Jeremiah Calbert chipped in a first-place finish in discus (39.05 m).

Rantoul Invite

Herscher, Kankakee and Tri-Point each competed in the 14-team Rantoul Invite at Bill Wash Field. The Tigers claimed 12th with 17 team points, followed by the Kays in 13th (3 points) and the Chargers in 14th (1.5)

AJ Cotter, Joshua Thorson, Matthew Benoit and Thomas Morgan placed third overall in the 4-by-800-meter relay (9.07.80) to help pace Herscher.

Dominic White placed sixth overall in the high jump (1.73 m) to help pace Kankakee.

Franky Barriga placed seventh in the 800-meter (2:15.18) to help pace Tri-Point.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Lincoln Way Central Girls Invitational (Girls only)

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ girls team was the only local team to compete in the 8-team L-WE Invitational. No team scores were available.

Nevaeh Watson, Jeri Terrel-McCullum, Terah Coiley and Lundynn Carrell won the 4-by-100-meter (49.72 s) and 4-by-200-meter relay (1:47.89) races to collectively lead the Boilermakers with their only two event victories.