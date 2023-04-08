Catch a wave: A Grammy salute to the Beach Boys

Holiday treats are in short supply this weekend. But CBS has one in its Easter basket, “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys” (7 p.m. Sunday). Surviving Beach Boys Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston will be on hand to hear some of their greatest hits performed and reinterpreted by a raft of contemporary artists.

There’s at least a double album’s worth of performances here, including “Sloop John B” by Beck; “Good Vibrations” performed by Beck and Jim James; “In My Room” (Brandi Carlile); “God Only Knows” (Brandi Carlile & John Legend); “The Warmth of the Sun” (Norah Jones); “Help Me Rhonda” (Little Big Town); “California Girls” (Weezer) and many more.

In addition to creating a canon of catchy, memorable songs and innovative arrangements, the Beach Boys remain one of the great paradoxes of 20th-century pop culture. Packaged as surfers and golden-haired boys-next-door personifying the Southern California dream, the Wilson boys were physically and psychologically abused by their father, manager and musical inspiration, Murray. Perhaps their music remains resonant because so many of their most popular tunes (“In My Room,” “Caroline, No,” “The Warmth of the Sun,” “I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times”) depart from their “Fun, Fun, Fun” mandate to reflect melancholy, reflection and misgivings.

But not all their songs were bummers. “Be True to Your School” can seem like an ancient relic today, or something to be performed in “High School Musical.” “All Summer Long” is about as escapist as they come. “Remember when you spilled Coke all over your blouse?”

The Beach Boys have been around long enough to have grown nostalgic about their own image, even in the midst of their fame. A year after Jimi Hendrix sang the lyrics “You’ll never hear surf music again,” the Beach Boys’ 1968 single “Do It Again” yearns for the simpler days of surfer girls and sunny beaches. The 1971 song “Disney Girls,” from the album “Surf’s Up,” shows a band already looking back at a lost American Eden.

In addition to the performers, celebrities on hand include Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Harvey Mason Jr., Bruce Springsteen and John Stamos. Springsteen appeared, among others, in a recent PBS “American Masters” documentary about Brian Wilson, “Long Promised Road.” In it, he described Wilson and the Beach Boys as masters of creating atmosphere. The second you heard one note of their songs, he reflected, you had entered their imaginary world.

• MGM+, the streaming platform formerly known as Epix, streams and broadcasts the 2023 Henson Company fantasy “The Portable Door” (6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday).

Based on a young-adult fantasy novel by Tom Holt, “Door” concerns a young man, Paul Carpenter (Patrick Gibson), who goes to work for a secretive firm shot through with “Harry Potter”-like magic and pneumatic-tube steampunkery. Its digitally enhanced whimsy offers a pointed if breezy satire of today’s social media “influencer” culture. Look for Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz as middle managers in this magic kingdom.

• Viaplay, the streaming service dedicated to Scandinavian content, presents “Cell 8,” a six-part dramatic series exploring controversial death row cases from Ohio to Stockholm.

• Now streaming on Netflix, the stylish period drama “Transatlantic” follows a team of operatives smuggling artists, intellectuals and controversial figures out of Nazi-occupied France. Shot on location in and around Marseilles, France.

• Weir’s ex-wife is dragged back into his wilderness of mirrors in the fourth episode of “Rabbit Hole,” streaming on Paramount+.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Los Angeles hosts Austin in MLS soccer (7 p.m., Fox).

— The Boston Bruins host the New Jersey Devils in NHL action (7 p.m., ABC).

— Third-round play at the Masters Tournament (7 p.m., CBSSN) in Augusta, Georgia.

— A distinctive Cape Cod house takes center stage as “Houses With History” (7 p.m., HGTV) returns for a second season.

— A search to save a friend inspires a journey in the 2020 animated sequel “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” (7 p.m., Disney, TV-G).

— A baker and reality TV star finds her life unraveling in the 2023 shocker “Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14). I’m eagerly awaiting sloth.

— A woman goes undercover in a bridal party to save the wedding of the mayor’s daughter from disruption in the 2023 romance “The Professional Bridesmaid” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Molly Shannon hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest the Jonas Brothers.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The James Webb Space telescope; Saudi Arabia’s use of sports to launder its image; rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral.

— NASCAR action (6 p.m., Fox).

— Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Some doubt Nurse Crane’s competence on “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— “Raven’s Home” (7 p.m., Disney, TV-G) enters its sixth season.

— Undercover lifeguards on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

— Amid downsizing rumors, the staff turn to their union representative on “Lucky Hank” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

— Georgiana becomes unglued on “Sanditon” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

— The resentful young Roys still might scuttle Dad’s merger on “Succession” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Plane crash survivors look back decades later on “Yellowjackets” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Philby blacks out on “A Spy Among Friends” (8 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA).

— A photographer develops an interesting theory on “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— A social event offers perfect cover on “The Company You Keep” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— The king’s sudden illness casts a shadow on Marie and Louis on “Marie-Antoinette” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings).

CULT CHOICE

The wayward son (Russell Brand) of the Easter Bunny runs away to Los Angeles in the 2011 animated holiday comedy “Hop” (6 p.m. Saturday, Nickelodeon).

SATURDAY SERIES

A retired cop and whistleblower is silenced by a suspicious suicide on “East New York” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two repeat hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 10 p.m., CBS) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, r. TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Safe house architects find their security compromised on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).