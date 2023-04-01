'The Ten Commandments' and a Warner Bros. centenary

Director Cecil B. DeMille turns the Book of Exodus into a love-triangle melodrama with the 1956 Biblical epic “The Ten Commandments” (6 p.m. Saturday, ABC, TV-G) starring Charlton Heston, Yul Brenner and Anne Baxter. A huge supporting cast includes Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo (“The Munsters”) and Vincent Price.

A Holy Week television tradition for decades, this version is DeMille’s second “Ten Commandments.” His first silent epic was the highest-grossing film of 1923 — 100 years ago.

The marketing campaign for the 1956 film included the distribution of 150 giant granite depictions of the sacred tablets bearing the commandments distributed to small towns and cities in 34 states. Many have endured for nearly 70 years, occasionally sparking spirited conversation about the separation of church and state. Many of the granite statues’ most vociferous defenders either don’t know or have chosen to overlook the fact they are one of the more ingenious versions of Hollywood hype and promotional ballyhoo.

• Speaking of movie memorabilia, TCM kicks off a month-long salute to Warner Bros., which turns 100 years old in 2023. During the next 30 days, the channel will feature a decade-by-decade look at Warner Bros. movies and celebrate the restoration of 10 classic films, including the 1959 Western “Rio Bravo” starring John Wayne, Dean Martin, TV heartthrob Ricky Nelson and a young actress named Angie Dickenson. Director Martin Scorsese will introduce the new 4K edition of “Bravo,” as well the restorations of the 1955 epic “Land of the Pharaohs” and the 1951 drama “Storm Warning.”

Recollections include the 2008 documentary “The Brothers Warner” (7 p.m. Saturday, TV-MA), a profile of the four siblings who founded the studio.

This brings to mind a famous legal action by the studio that tried to block the release, or at least the title, of the 1945 Marx Brothers spoof “A Night in Casablanca,” a silly parody of the 1943 drama starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.

With his characteristic needling wit, Groucho Marx wrote to the studio’s legal department wondering if Warner Bros. claimed exclusive right to the word “Casablanca.” He went on to ask what other words they would find litigious and reminded Warner Bros. that, “Professionally, we were brothers long before you were.”

• Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the 2023 CMT Music Awards (7 p.m. Sunday, CMT). Presenters and performers include Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and the recently added Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain. The CMT awards are based entirely on the voting of country music fans.

Those who enjoy these festivities should take note the Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on May 11, notable for the fact singer Garth Brooks will join host Dolly Parton in her second year at the helm. His participation at the 58th ACM Awards will mark his first time as co-host. The ACM Awards will not be broadcast on any traditional network but streamed live and exclusively on Prime Video from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

• Speaking of music, the new series “Vinyl Obsession” (7:30 p.m. Sunday, AXS) welcomes artists who discuss the LPs that most greatly influenced their music. “Obsession” also will visit legendary record shops, including Grimey’s in Nashville.

• Netflix streams “War Sailor” (Sunday), a limited series from Norway about merchant seamen navigating treacherous waters filled with Nazi U-boats after the Nazi invasion and occupation.

• Set in the world of young adults on the autism spectrum, the new series “A Kind of Spark” (6:25 p.m., Sunday, BYUtv) features a cast and crew that reflect its subject matter. April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day. A co-production of BYUtv and the BBC.

• Weir (Kiefer Sutherland) finds himself railroaded on the third episode of “Rabbit Hole,” streaming Sunday on Paramount+.

Director Mike Mills pays homage to his single mother and his unconventional 1970s California youth in the 2016 drama “20th Century Women” (8:35 p.m. Saturday, TMCX), starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, Elle Fanning and Billy Crudup.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament action includes San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic (5 p.m., CBS) and Miami vs. Connecticut (7:30 p.m., CBS).

— The LA Galaxy host the Seattle Sounders in MLS soccer (6:30 p.m., Fox).

— An actress is rattled by the stranger who settles in her old hometown in the 2023 shocker “Stalked by Her Past” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A fetching travel writer receives a warm welcome from a local guide in the 2023 romance “Love in the Maldives” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Lil Yachty.

— “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS).

— Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Nancy comforts the mother of an ailing newborn on “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— Philby takes refuge in the hard stuff on “A Spy Among Friends” (8 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA).

— Against the backdrop of drastic budget cuts, Hank is rattled by the arrival of his estranged father’s belongings on “Lucky Hank” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

— Georgiana’s trial looms on “Sanditon” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

— Two generations of a media mogul’s family bicker with obscene indifference to decency on “Succession” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— A quarter-century later, survivors of a horrific experience wonder if they were destined to suffer their ordeal on “Yellowjackets” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— A plot against Red gathers steam on “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— An escape to Fountainbleu offers little respite from gossip and intrigue on “Marie-Antoinette” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

“The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

“Dateline” (6 p.m., NBC, r) ... Bart discovers a lucrative flaw in a video game on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Anachronism abounds in a prehistoric Easter egg hunt in the 2016 holiday special “Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A quirky tycoon feels harassed on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Virtual reality costs real money on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Chief tangles with an imaginary enemy on “HouseBroken” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The family plans an art heist on “The Company You Keep” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).