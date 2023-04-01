ECDA to host Community Conversation at Kankakee Public Library

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Economic and Community Development Agency will host a Community Conversation at 6 p.m. April 13 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

This is the second Community Conversation in the 2023 series for the residents of Kankakee. Kankakeeans are encouraged to attend with the purpose of providing personal perspectives about their neighborhoods, engage with their neighbors and learn more about programming available through the ECDA.