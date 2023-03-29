Raise your hand if you still pay your bills via the U.S. Postal Service. Raise your hand if you still get bank or 401(k) statements through the mail. Raise your hand if you’ve never purchased goods online through Amazon or any other retailer. You’re still with us.

Now, raise your hand if you’ve never read an online version of a newspaper. Gotcha. You might have known where this is going. We know you’re out there.

A few months ago the Daily Journal made a difficult decision to move two of our publication days [Tuesday and Thursday] online to our digital edition. It was a decision made due to the ever rising costs of newsprint and transportation for the most part. We also wanted to be able to keep reporting on the news on a regular basis.

The move hasn’t come without criticism — some saying we only publish three days a week now. That’s not true, as we still publish the digital edition on those two aforementioned days. Whether we want to believe it or not, it’s the wave of the future. We know it’s not an easy transition.

Believe it or not, newspapers being delivered digitally was predicted more than 40 years ago by industry experts and journalism schools across the country. Even though it might have been scoffed at in 1980, it has come to fruition.

Technological change in the newspaper industry has enabled the creation of new processes, while increasing efficiency and lowering costs. It’s still evolving.

And our digital edition is available every day we publish, and it’s a way for former residents of the area and snowbirds to keep up on the news "back home" from Arizona and California to Florida and all points along the way. I don’t think those college professors envisioned the ability for consumers to read a newspaper on a device in the palm of their hands, but you get the picture.

Where do we go from here? We’re going to keep reporting on the local news, being a community watchdog, and telling the stories about the diverse and fascinating people in our community and what they do. It’s what makes us tick, and there will always be the need to bring you the news and sports of the day, regardless of the platform.

If you have a computer or have access to a computer [ask your grandkids to teach you], you can still read the Daily Journal. It’s really easy, and we hope you can grow to enjoy it just like the printed edition — with no ink on your fingers.