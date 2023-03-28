Chris Porter comedian

On April 8, comedian Chris Porter will take the stage of the Majestic Theatre in Kankakee.

Best known for his third-place appearance on season four of NBC's "Last Comic Standing," Comedy Central specials and his one-hour special "Ugly & Angry," one of Netflix's top-rated specials for three years, Porter brings a true stand-up experience to his live shows.

The show has no sound cues, no puppets and no catch phrases — "just gut-wrenching laughter drawn from his own experience and observations," according to a news release for the event.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at <a href="http://bit.ly/42KPIsb" target="_blank">bit.ly/42KPIsb</a>.