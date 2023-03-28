Shaw Local

Daily Journal

Chris Porter comedian

By Daily Journal

On April 8, comedian Chris Porter will take the stage of the Majestic Theatre in Kankakee.

Best known for his third-place appearance on season four of NBC's "Last Comic Standing," Comedy Central specials and his one-hour special "Ugly &amp; Angry," one of Netflix's top-rated specials for three years, Porter brings a true stand-up experience to his live shows. 

The show has no sound cues, no puppets and no catch phrases — "just gut-wrenching laughter drawn from his own experience and observations," according to a news release for the event. 

Tickets start at $25 and are available at <a href="http://bit.ly/42KPIsb" target="_blank">bit.ly/42KPIsb</a>.