New Bradley fire engine on order

BRADLEY — The 2023 year for the Bradley Fire Department might go on record as one of its most transitional in its history.

First, the 30-member department — nine of whom are full-time officers — will be moving into its approximate $2.5-million second fire station along Newtown Drive in the northeastern portion of the village.

Secondly, a $237,000 ambulance was placed on order in September with American Response Vehicles, of Columbia, Mo., and could be delivered as soon as late this year.

Third, a $584,546 fire engine order was unanimously OK’d by the six-member Bradley Village Board last week with Alexis Fire Equipment, of Alexis, Ill., and delivery of the department’s third fire engine could happen in December.

Fire Chief Don Kaderabek knows when a calculator is pulled out and those numbers are added up, the total comes very close to $3 million.

“The mayor [Mike Watson] and the village board have been extremely supportive of the village’s fire service,” he said.

Kaderabek said the department had been somewhat neglected in previous years and for a village with growing areas of business and residences, these are needed resources for the community’s protection.

Watson said the department had been somewhat neglected in past years, and the time had come to either invest in it or find an alternative way to provide the service.

Watson said the first matter was improving village revenues and creating some surplus so upgrades could be completed across the village, meaning not just within the fire department.

“We came to the decision that this is a viable department and one which should be kept. Now we are building it up,” he said.

Regarding the latest of the three large expenses — the fire engine — Kaderabek said it will be stationed at the Newtown fire station. He noted that is where the yet-to-be-delivered ambulance will call home as well.

Kaderabek noted because the village will pay for the new engine prior to delivery, the village will receive a modest $9,000 discount.

He also noted because the department was able to find an existing new chassis in stock at Alexis — perhaps better known as the vehicle’s frame — another $20,000 was saved.

A cost of a fire truck can greatly vary depending on its size and the amount of “bells and whistles” installed. Village officials note this will be what is considered a basic pumper truck.

He noted he will be making a trip to Alexis perhaps as early as this coming week to have what is known as a “pre-build” meeting. The meeting is used to get down to specifics of the build.

Had the village been forced to go through an ordering process starting with the chassis, Kaderabek said delivery of a new fire engine could have been pushed back perhaps up to three years.

Currently, the village has two fire engines. One engine is nearing the final push of its career as it is 21 years old. This engine will remain part of the fleet, but will be used mainly as back-up equipment.

In terms of the long-awaited occupancy at the new fire station, Kaderabek is keeping his fingers crossed that the firefighters-paramedics will be able to take possession of the property by the end of April.

The department had hoped to be in the location more than six months ago, but supplies and finishing-touch work have delayed that target.