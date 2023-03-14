How to Watch the Man City vs RB Leipzig Live Stream

Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig in a highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday, September 14th at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The game is set to kick off at 8:00 PM local time.

The match will be available to stream live on a variety of platforms around the world, giving fans of both teams the opportunity to watch the action unfold in real-time. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7:00 PM BST. The game will also be available to stream on the BT Sport app for mobile devices and on the BT Sport website for desktop users.

In the United States, the match will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and will also be available to stream on the CBS Sports app. Fans can sign up for a free trial of Paramount+ to watch the game, which kicks off at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

Fans in Canada can watch the game live on DAZN, which offers a free trial for new users. The match kicks off at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

Fans in Australia can watch the game live on Stan Sport, with coverage starting at 5:45 AM AEST. The match will also be available to stream on Kayo Sports, which offers a free trial for new users.

Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD, with coverage starting at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 15th.

For fans in other countries, the best way to find out how to watch the game is to check your local listings or to visit the official UEFA website, which provides information on how to watch Champions League matches in different countries around the world.

Match Preview

Man City are one of the favorites to win this year's Champions League and will be looking to start their campaign with a win over RB Leipzig. The English side are currently unbeaten in their last 12 home matches in the Champions League and will be confident of extending that record against the German side.

However, RB Leipzig are no pushovers and have enjoyed success in the Champions League in recent years, reaching the semi-finals in the 2019-20 season. The German side will be looking to cause an upset and start their campaign on a positive note.

Both teams have faced injury concerns in the lead-up to the match. Man City will be without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered an ankle injury while playing for Belgium during the international break. RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are missing a number of key players, including Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer.

Despite the injury concerns, both teams have strong squads and will be looking to make a statement in the opening game of the group stage. Man City will be hoping to build on their impressive form in the Premier League, where they have won their last three matches without conceding a goal. RB Leipzig, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Prediction

Man City will be the favorites to win this match, given their impressive home record in the Champions League and their strong start to the Premier League season. RB Leipzig, however, are a talented side and will be looking to cause an upset.

Ultimately, the home advantage and the strength of Man City's squad should see them through to a comfortable victory. I predict a 3-0 win for the English side, with goals from Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Ilkay Gundogan.

Conclusion

The Man City vs RB Leipzig match is set to be an exciting encounter between