BBCHS Unified wins state; Peotone takes third

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Unified basketball team made school history at the IHSA Unified Basketball Division I State Finals in Champaign Saturday, where the Boilermakers won the state title with a 54-47 win over Vernon Hills in the championship game at the University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center in Champaign.

The championship is the first basketball championship of any kind in BBCHS history, coming one year after the Boilers finished in second place in their inaugural season.

The Boilers were joined locally by Peotone, who finished third after a 47-43 win over Pontiac in Saturday’s third-place game.

Unified basketball is a Special Olympics sport that pairs Special Olympics student-athletes with peers from their school.

