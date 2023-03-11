Not to be missed: 'A Spy Among Friends'

Featuring a cast to die for, or even spy for, the U.K. limited series “A Spy Among Friends” (8 p.m., Sunday, MGM+) arrives on these shores.

Based on the novel of the same name by Ben Macintyre, “Friends” revisits the oft-told tale of the Cambridge spies, agents at the top of British intelligence who were secret spies for the Soviet Union.

The series begins in 1963, a full decade after the 1951 revelations about Guy Burgess and Donald Maclean. After they departed for a hero’s welcome in the USSR, suspicions immediately fell on their Cambridge classmate Kim Philby (Guy Pearce, “L.A. Confidential”). The spy scandal not only rocked intelligence, it caused the American CIA to see Britain as a leaky and unreliable Cold War ally.

Philby managed to convince authorities otherwise, but he continues to act as a Soviet spy until 1963, when new, incontrovertible evidence emerges. While some at MI6 are convinced he must be arrested, or even shot, immediately, he is whisked to the then-stylish city of Beirut for interrogation at the hands of an old friend, Nicholas Elliott (Damien Lewis, “Homeland,” “Billions”).

Not to give too much away, but Philby manages to give Elliott and U.K. agents the slip and secretes himself aboard a freighter bound for Russia.

After this setup, “Friends” unfolds as a tale of parallel debriefings, filled with accusations, misgivings, revelations and flashbacks. Elliott is debriefed by the no-nonsense Lily Thomas (Anna Maxwell Martin, “Bleak House”) who voices suspicions he might have been in cahoots with the vanished spy. Meanwhile, Philby is grilled by Russian agents aboard his escape vessel, who need to determine if he’s being sent to Moscow as a double — or even triple — agent spying on behalf of the West.

Fans of John le Carre novels should pounce on “A Spy Among Friends.” Viewers of “The Crown” will enjoy its period costumes, sets and details as well as its evocation of a British upper class facing uncertainty as the sun sets on the British empire.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

“The Crown” touched briefly on this story in an episode when Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) discovers her art curator, Anthony Blunt, had been a spy and collaborator with Burgess, Maclean and Philby.

While it lacks the action of a 007 thriller, “Friends” features a storyline including James Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming (Edward Baker-Duly). Stephen Kunken appears as American spy legend James Jesus Angleton, a figure who became so obsessed with moles in the agency that he was later accused of undermining the counterintelligence efforts of the CIA.

MGM+ is the premium cable service previously known as Epix.

• Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars (7 p.m. Sunday, ABC, TV-14), or as some might call it, the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Once known for glitz, glamour and sophistication, these proceedings have come to spotlight the film industry’s identity crisis as digital technology has supplanted film and as television and streaming platforms have cannibalized movie theaters’ once-reliable audience.

Well before COVID-19 kept people out of cinemas, many viewers had begun to shun them in favor of Netflix. And some never have returned.

This year’s nominees for Best Picture symbolize the industry’s paradox and the evening’s conundrum. Should the Oscars reward big movies such as “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick” for selling billions of dollars of movie tickets or extol the virtues of little-seen films such as “Women Talking”?

Time was, an Oscar nod for an obscure picture might spark another theatrical release. But “Women Talking” already has been streaming on Prime Video.

And it wasn’t that long ago a film as popular with moviegoers as “Avatar” might dominate Oscar night and boost ratings for the show. That was certainly the case with James Cameron’s “Titanic” and Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” epics. But if other awards shows similar to the Golden Globes, SAG, BAFTA and Director’s Guild ceremonies are any indication, there seems to be little enthusiasm for “The Way of Water.” Tom Cruise, the star and producer of the popular “Top Gun,” was the butt of jokes at previous shows and might not feel welcome or comfortable at the Oscars.

If those “big pictures” aren’t feted, how about “All Quiet on the Western Front”? It’s certainly an epic, but few saw it on the big screen. It’s a major release for Netflix, and that platform’s previous prestige efforts (“Roma,” “The Irishman” and “Hillbilly Elegy”) did not exactly sweep past Oscars.

If I have a personal favorite, it’s got to be “Tar,” an audaciously smart film with a breathtaking performance by Cate Blanchett. If she wins for Best Actress, she’ll be a three-time winner (having been recognized for “Blue Jasmine” and “The Aviator”). In that second film, she portrayed Katharine Hepburn, the only actress to have received four Academy Awards. Blanchett is still in her prime.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— The Orlando Guardians take on the Houston Roughnecks in XFL Football (6 p.m., FX).

— After being adopted by her aunt, a young woman relies on her faith after finding herself confined in the 2023 shocker “Girl in the Closet” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A board game designer and her marketing consultant roll the dice in the 2023 romance “Game of Love” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— The Golden State Warriors host the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— Great Britain and the United States meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (8 p.m., Fox).

— Jenna Ortega hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14,) featuring musical guests The 1975.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): How dogs and humans evolved together; dogs and cancer research; Wyoming’s wild horses.

— The 2024 big top is assembling on “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Bumpy uncovers an assassination plot scheduled at a U.N. conference on “Godfather of Harlem” (7 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA

— Joel and Ellie evade monstrous obstacles on the season finale of “The Last of Us” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Baxter makes a surprising offer on “Your Honor” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Red discovers it’s the gift that counts on “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Shot over a 12-year period, the 2014 drama “Boyhood” (7:05 p.m. Sunday, Showcase) follows a young man (Ellar Coltrane) from his toybox years to college admission.

SATURDAY SERIES

Chaos undercover on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A statesman becomes the target of an arms dealer’s client on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (6 p.m., NBC, r) ... Bias crimes abound on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Milhouse’s dad challenges the school’s curriculum on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Alyson makes an online connection on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Posh housing can be murder on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A tourist goes missing on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Show and tell on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Carter needs an image makeover on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A mission requires DEA assistance on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).