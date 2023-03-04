Netflix embraces the here and now

As noted in an earlier column, Netflix takes a page from the HBO playbook, streaming a live comedy special on a Saturday night. The Chris Rock stand-up special “Selective Outrage” (9 p.m. Saturday) is a major move into live events for the streaming service that pretty much did away with “appointment TV” and the very notion of a television “schedule.” You watched what you watched when you wanted to. Why wait?

When I first started writing about Netflix’s streaming service in 2013, I boldly declared “There is no now now.”

That was then.

Last week’s Screen Actors Guild Awards were streamed live, not on Netflix proper, but on the Netflix channel on YouTube. There, it attracted some million and a half viewers intrepid enough to find them in an unorthodox venue. Next year’s SAG Awards will be streamed on Netflix itself, presumably live.

Up until now, live streaming has pretty much been consigned to sports. Prime Video paid a king’s ransom for rights to Thursday night NFL games. And while they weren’t watched by as many viewers as had seen them previously on Fox, they still brought a consistently large audience to the streamer.

According to Fox, more than 6 million viewers streamed the most recent Super Bowl. That’s a fraction of the total audience, but the most to ever have streamed the big game.

The timing of “Selective Outrage” is intended not only to tweak HBO. It’s Chris Rock’s first standup special since his role in last year’s Will Smith Oscars debacle. And it arrives just a week before the big night, an awards ceremony that Rock hosted in 2005 and 2016. Rock has said he was asked, post “slap,” to host the 2023 awards but refused.

Viewers should note last week’s SAG awards proceeded without a host and moved along with brisk efficiency. Jimmy Kimmel will preside over the Oscar ceremonies next Sunday.

• For those who can’t wait, and presumably can’t stay up late enough for the big show, there’s “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023” (6 p.m. Saturday, Nickelodeon, CMT, MTV2, Nick Jr., TVLand, and 8 p.m., Nickelodeon, TV-G) singling out kids’ favorites from the worlds of film, television, music and sports. Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson and dancer and social media influencer Charli D’Amelio will host.

D’Amelio’s presence is interesting in that kids know her not from Nick or any other television network but from TikTok. That and other social media apps have grabbed all the young “eyeballs” that would have gravitated to Nick some 20 years ago. It would be interesting to find out how many of D’Amelio’s juvenile fans live in homes with parents who don’t even own a television set. Just writing the words “television set” seems kind of 20th century.

• Deep in debt and sensing trouble, promoters throw a huge bash to raise cash in a house belonging to an NBA star in the 2023 comedy “House Party” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO) starring LeBron James as himself. Released in January to middling box office and atrocious reviews, the movie is a reboot of a film from 1990 starring Kid ‘n Play.

The film’s poor reception reinforces the notion reboots, when handled badly, not only fail to attract the audience for the original, they can deeply offend faithful fans. Makers of “Frasier” 2.0 take note.

• The “Barefoot Contessa” welcomes famous friends for free meals at her East Hamptons home on a new season of “Be My Guest With Ina Garten” (10:30 a.m. Sunday, Food Network, TV-G). During the course of four episodes, she will break bread with ballerina Misty Copeland, singer Norah Jones, actress Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and actor and travel-show host Stanley Tucci.

• Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., Saturday, NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Kelsea Ballerini. Is Kelce funny? Will he prove amusing, or join the ranks of other athletes (Nancy Kerrigan, Deion Sanders, Lance Armstrong and Michael Phelps, among them) who floundered in the comedy spotlight? This isn’t “Dancing With the Stars.”

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Villanova hosts Connecticut in college basketball action (6:30 p.m., Fox).

— After her daughter vanishes, a mother seeks justice and tries to shame the local media into paying attention to her plight in the 2023 shocker “Black Girl Missing” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— Old friends reach out for emotional support in the 2023 romance “The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— The Milwaukee Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS).

— Ryan Seacrest still is hosting “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— For those who can’t wait to obsess about 2024, there’s “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— A corporate bigshot’s disappearance seems too convenient on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— The 2023 documentary “Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia” (8 p.m., CNN) looks at the spectacular rise and fall of an app that quickly was embraced and just as suddenly abandoned.

— In this 2023 romantic comedy, a woman goes on a bender with her buddy after receiving her pink slip only to wake up “Married by Mistake” (8 p.m., E!, TV-PG).

— Monsters can be murder on “The Last of Us” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— A series of miscalculations on “Your Honor” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Bumpy suspects a traitor in his ranks on “Godfather of Harlem” (8 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA).

— High-stakes poker on “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Daphne widens her horizons on “The Company You Keep” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A madcap treasure hunt featuring a who’s who of comedians from movie, television and nightclub fame, the 1963 comedy “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” (9 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG) was directed by Stanley Kramer, better known for earnest “message movies” and topical fare. Its animated title sequence by designer Saul Bass is worth the price of admission.

SATURDAY SERIES

“The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 10 p.m., CBS, r) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A dying woman’s mother takes hostages on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... A Bart-free family on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A pageant for the fellas on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... The precinct needs Quinlan’s input on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A Tina-age wasteland on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Hoopsy-daisy on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Death comes for the petty officer on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).