Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Sell a double?

<strong>Q.</strong> When one of my stock holdings doubles in value, would it be smart to sell it and buy a different stock? <strong>— C.T., Rochester, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Not necessarily. Investors should always be looking forward, not backward. So don’t focus on how well or poorly the stock has done so far. Instead, think about how you expect it to do from this point on. Try to determine how overvalued or undervalued you think the stock is, and what you think of the company’s growth prospects, competitive strength, financial health and so on.

Doubling your money is great, but the best stocks will double in value many, many times, and you might miss out on real gains by selling too soon. If you’re not that confident, though, you might indeed sell — or strike a compromise and sell just some of your shares to lock in some gains.

Here’s a warning, though: If the stock has grown so much that it now makes up a big chunk of your portfolio’s total value, consider selling at least some shares. Even seemingly unstoppable stocks can head south sometimes, and you don’t want to get burned if your largest holding crashes.

<strong>Q.</strong> What’s “arbitrage”? -<strong>- S.B., Tulsa, Okla.</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> It’s when investors take advantage of temporary price differences across markets.

For example, Carrier Pigeon Communications (ticker: SQUAWK) might be trading at $75 per share on a United States stock market and at $75.10 per share on a foreign market. If you simultaneously buy some of the lower-priced shares and sell the same number of higher-priced shares, you’ll net 10 cents per share (not counting any commission costs). Arbitrageurs usually invest very large sums to make this worthwhile.

Fool’s School

Hoping to retire soon?

If the thought of retirement is no longer a distant pipe dream and you’re hoping to call it quits within five or 10 years, it’s smart to learn more about retirement and about savvy steps you can take now (or soon).

For starters, do you have enough money to retire? Take some time to estimate how much income you’ll need in retirement, then make sure you’ll have sufficient amounts coming in. Social Security is likely to be a critical income stream; set up or visit your “my Social Security” account at SSA.gov to see how much you can expect to receive in benefits. Other income streams can come from pensions, dividends, interest, annuities, rent from tenants and so on.

If it looks like your income will fall short, consider pushing your retirement out by a few more years so you can save and invest more money. Think, too, about how you might be able to bring in extra money on the side — perhaps by tutoring kids or giving music lessons, making and selling crafts or even renting out space in your home.

Remember that you shouldn’t keep money you’ll need within, say, five years (or 10, to play it safer) in stocks — they can be volatile over the short term, and you don’t want to have to sell during a downturn. So as you approach retirement, move part of your portfolio into less volatile investments, such as bonds, certificates of deposit (CDs) or money market accounts.

Consider consulting a financial professional, too, to make sure all your ducks are in a row. Yes, that will cost money, but it’s likely that a good financial planner or adviser can save you much more than that. We favor fee-only advisers who don’t have the conflicts of interest that other advisers can have. You can seek some near you at NAPFA.org. You’ll also find a lot of sound retirement-related guidance in our “Rule Your Retirement” service at Fool.com/services.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to the late 1800s, when two brothers in Battle Creek, Michigan, worked in a sanitarium. They sought healthful foods for their residents and developed flaked wheat and corn. I was created as the Sanitas Food Co., and got my current name in 1922. I introduced Rice Krispies in 1928. Today, with a market value recently near $23 billion, I’m a packaged food powerhouse, with brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, Special K, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Mini-Wheats, Kashi, Rxbar and MorningStar Farms. I rake in close to $15 billion annually. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1593, when one of my brands — Chateau d’Yquem — got its start as a French wine estate. Le Bon Marche Rive Gauche, another of my properties, began as one of the world’s first department stores in 1852. Today, with a recent market value topping $430 billion, I’m France’s largest company by market cap (and recently Europe’s largest, too). I’m the product of a big 1987 merger and a luxury specialist; my brands include Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Christian Dior, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer and Sephora. Who am I? (Answer: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton)

The Motley Fool Take

A Paramount possibility

Paramount Global (Nasdaq: PARA) is a global media titan. Its consumer brands include CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, and it has a massive library of television and film content. With its stock recently down more than 40% from its 52-week high, it’s looking like a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Paramount’s many outlets for distribution justify the company’s spending and give it the flexibility needed to produce high-quality content. In 2022, the company boasted six No. 1 theatrical films. Its blockbuster film “Top Gun: Maverick” came out in theaters in May and grossed roughly $1.5 billion globally across its theatrical run. It then went on to be a significant draw on the company’s Paramount+ streaming platform after its release there late in December, becoming the platform’s biggest-ever debut in terms of viewership.

In the fourth quarter, sales for the Paramount+ streaming service rose 81% over the prior-year period. A year ago, Paramount estimated that it should be able to reach over 100 million streaming subscribers and over $9 billion in direct-to-consumer revenue by 2024. Meanwhile, it’s restructuring its streaming business.

Because it’s rapidly gaining ground in the streaming space and still serving up income from its theatrical and TV media segments, Paramount Global is worth a closer look. Moreover, Paramount stock pays a dividend, recently yielding a hefty 4%.