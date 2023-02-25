SAG Awards to fete Sally Field

Nothing says traditional TV comfort food like a lifetime achievement award. And nothing speaks to the current confused state of entertainment like the fact that such an award will be given at the 29th annual SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards, which can be watched — or rather, streamed — not on Netflix, but on the Netflix channel found on YouTube. At 8 p.m. Sunday. Apparently, next year, they will be shown on Netflix proper. Got that?

The subject of the lifetime recognition is actress Sally Field, a fixture of film and TV entertainment for more than half a century. Few actresses have done a better job of breaking out of their typecast introductions. Field starred in the TV adaptation of “Gidget” (1965-66) as an innocent teenage fixture of the surf scene whose nickname is a dismissive abbreviation of “girl” and “midget.” She went on to “The Flying Nun” (1967-70), an extreme example of two very 1960s trends: absurd escapist comedies and a “Sound of Music”-fueled obsession with nuns, novitiates and convent girls. Field would follow that up with a largely forgotten series, “The Girl with Something Extra” (1973-74), a “Bewitched”-inspired comedy about a “normal” man (John Davidson) married to a woman (Field) with ESP.

Her career would take a new direction with her Emmy-winning turn in the 1976 made-for-TV-movie “Sybil,” playing a young woman with multiple personalities. This announced her as a serious actress with a serious range. She would go from Burt Reynolds’ sidekick in “Smokey and the Bandit” (1977) to an Oscar-winning turn as a union organizer in “Norma Rae” (1979). Her second Oscar, for “Places in the Heart” (1984) resulted in one of the more memorable (and derided) acceptance speeches (“You like me. You really like me!”) in Academy history.

Field has gone on to play such varied roles as a patient mother in “Forrest Gump” (1994) and an unstable first lady in “Lincoln” (2012). She won an Emmy for her turn in the ABC melodrama “Brothers & Sisters” and has participated in 21st-century Hollywood’s takeover by comic-book adaptations, playing Aunt May in “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012) and its sequel.

In an industry that often sidelines female talents once they turn 40, Field has managed to surprise audiences well into her eighth decade. This recognition is well deserved, if not long overdue.

For fans of such things, the SAG Awards offers yet another buildup to the Oscar ceremonies on March 12. This year’s awards season has developed a tradition of its own: a need to make vicious jokes at the expense of the star and producer of one of the year’s biggest films. At the Golden Globes, host Jerrod Carmichael mocked Tom Cruise’s affiliation with Scientology. At the Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony, director Judd Apatow did the same and questioned the actor’s need to do his own stunts at the age of 60.

Suffice it to say, this was not good-natured ribbing among colleagues, or even the stuff of a Hollywood roast. It raises the possibility that Cruise, the star of “Top Gun: Maverick,” one of the more popular films of the year, might not feel welcome at the Oscars, a ceremony intended to promote movie attendance. And I thought writing about television was confusing.

• Appearing on select PBS stations on Saturday and streaming on the PBS Passport service, a 1998 “Sessions at West 54th” episode captures a collaboration between Elvis Costello and composer Burt Bacharach, who died Feb. 8.

CULT CHOICE

Members of the high school class of 1962 gather for one memorable night in the 1973 jukebox dramedy “American Graffiti” (7 p.m. Sunday, Showcase), directed by George Lucas. A great ensemble cast includes Cindy Williams (“Laverne & Shirley”), who died Jan. 25.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Purdue hosts Indiana in college basketball (6:30 p.m., Fox).

— Queen Latifah hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards (7 p.m., CBS, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, TVLand, VH1).

— “Planet Earth: Frozen Planet II” (7 p.m., BBC America) looks at the wildlife that have adapted to extreme conditions at the North and South poles.

— A mother, desperate to save her family, continues to oblige her deranged kidnapper and slowly gains his trust in the 2023 shocker “12 Desperate Hours” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— Obsessed with sculpting a “perfect” man out of clay, a fetching artist falls for a mere mortal who embraces his faults in the 2023 romance “Made for Each Other” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— A Canadian singer/songwriter performs on “The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— The Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics in NBA basketball (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— Woody Harrelson hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Jack White.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The siege of Kherson; Afghan girls who have moved to Rwanda to pursue their education.

— Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— A princess discovers her secret powers in the 2020 fantasy “Secret Society of Second Born Royals” (7 p.m., Disney).

— “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Show on Earth” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) anticipates the 2024 race for the White House.

— A K-pop star needs a security detail on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Rowan discovers her role in a family prophecy on “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— Exit, pursued by a monster, on “The Last of Us” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— A series of poor judgment calls on “Your Honor” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Bumpy uses government connections to secure a steady supply of product on “Godfather of Harlem” (8 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA).

— Red makes an explosive return on the 10th season premiere of “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— The need for quick cash inspires rash decisions on “The Company You Keep” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

SATURDAY SERIES

“The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A con man operates inside the police force on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Carl falls in love on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Strangers in the woods on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A fire erupts at a hair salon on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A false accusation on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Strangers mistake Peter for a single dad on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A murder roils the world of artificial intelligence on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).