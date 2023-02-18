'Magnum' returns; 'Company' debuts

Magnum and Higgins ponder just where they’re headed as the reboot of “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m. Sunday, NBC, TV-PG) enters its fifth season. The first four were broadcast on CBS, which dropped the series in its purge of nostalgic reboots, including “MacGyver” and “Hawaii Five-0.” Tonight’s season opener is sandwiched between the conclusion of season four (7 p.m.) and a second new helping (9 p.m.).

This Hawaiian-based procedural is hardly the only retread on tonight’s schedule, nor the only series to jump networks. ABC premieres its sixth season of “American Idol” (7 p.m., TV-PG) with auditions both cringe-worthy and moving. The showcase’s first 15 seasons unfolded on Fox, where, for the most part, its strong ratings earned it the name of TV’s “Death Star,” destroying all competition. But that was a long time ago in a TV galaxy far, far away.

CBS’s vigilante thriller “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., TV-14), harks back to a series that ran on the network from 1985-89, ending a year after the original run of “Magnum, P.I.” closed up shop.

Commercial networks aren’t alone in rummaging through the attics of their past.

A Christmas decision changes everything on the second season finale of “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). This marks the revival of a popular BBC series that also ran on PBS and aired 90 episodes during seven seasons, between 1978-90.

And Sundays aren’t the only nights for nostalgia. There’s “Fantasy Island” on Monday, “Night Court” on Tuesday, “Kung Fu” on Wednesday, “Law & Order” on Thursday; “S.W.A.T.” on Fridays and any number of repeats on Saturday.

Get used to it. Programmers are falling in love with old-fashioned series, sitcoms and procedurals that aren’t as hard to follow as “Peak TV” binge fare that can take eight episodes to set up stories that used to be introduced in series pilots. Peacock has a hit of sorts with “Poker Face,” a reiteration of “Columbo.” And Paramount+ has warned us a new version of “Frasier” is in the works.

• The heist movie depends almost entirely on style. But what if it’s substance-free? At least the new series “The Company You Keep” (9 p.m. Sunday, ABC, TV-14) is not a reboot, but that might be the most we can say about it.

A tale of pretty people, shiny objects and cliche surroundings, “Company” begins in what a satire might call “Any-warehouse, USA.” Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and his family gang, including sister Birdie (Sarah Wayne Callies) and dad Leo (William Fichtner, “Mom”) look as though they’re about to sell their huge building to a shadowy figure with an Irish brogue for a cool $10 million in cryptocurrency. Only it isn’t theirs to sell. And after a few buttons get pushed, it looks like a brilliant score — until it isn’t. Not to spoil things, but the love of Charlie’s life has a scheme of her own and places to go after she skedaddles away with the cool cache of faux cash.

Meanwhile, gorgeous and brilliant Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), a systems analyst who keeps her job at the tippy top of the CIA from her meddling and ambitious parents, is having a bad night of her own. After finding her fiance in bed with another woman in the city’s swankiest hotel, she winds up at the bar and runs into a crestfallen Charlie. One drink leads to another half-dozen, and chemistry ensues. Dim the lights, you can guess the rest.

It’s not giving too much away to reveal these lovebird fashion plates are linked to some of the same bad characters, unbeknownst to each other.

For a series with a lot of moving (and pretty) parts, “Company” moves at a glacial pace. Its hourlong series pilot seems much longer.

• The new newsmagazine “America in Black” (9 p.m. Sunday, BET, VH1, TV-14) reports on the increasing number of American school systems that have effectively forbidden the teaching of Black history. A second report examines a growing trend among courtroom prosecutors using rap lyrics as “evidence” of violent intent.

A joint production of BET and CBS news, “Black” also can be streamed on BET+, BET HER and the CBS News streaming app.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— A romance blooms at a British seaside movie theater in the early 1980s in the 2022 romance “Empire of Light” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO), starring Olivia Colman. Colman will play Miss Havisham in a new FX miniseries adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” streaming on Hulu beginning March 26.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto star in the 2016 franchise thriller “Star Trek Beyond” (7 p.m., CBS).

— Michigan hosts Michigan State in college basketball (7 p.m., Fox).

— The Carolina Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals in NHL action (7 p.m., ABC).

— After the drowning death of her best friend, a grieving woman uncovers disturbing truths about her surviving husband in the 2023 shocker “A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A woman embarks on an impromptu road trip after losing her apartment in the 2023 romance “Welcome to Valentine” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Billy Porter hosts “Black + Iconic” (7 p.m., BET, TV-14) a look at influential Black fashion pioneers.

— Austin Butler hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14), featuring musical guest Lizzo.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS).

— “Tournament of Champions” (7 p.m., Food, TV-G) enters its fourth season, with 32 contestants.

— The 2023 NBA All-Star Game (7:30 p.m., TBS, TNT).

— A tragedy pulls Rowan into the family fold on “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— Scary monsters, super freaks on “The Last of Us” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— A new lead emerges on “Your Honor” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— A battle over narcotics comes between Bumpy and Colombo on “Godfather of Harlem” (8 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA).

— Families of missing and murdered victims form an alliance and spark a movement on “Murder in Big Horn” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A naive young schoolteacher (Sandy Dennis) contends with school bureaucracy and unruly students in the 1967 drama “Up the Down Staircase” (4:45 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG). Eileen Heckart and Jean Stapleton (“All in the Family”) also star.

SATURDAY SERIES

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A kidnapped brother on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The last temptation of Ned Flanders on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A beef with Beef’s mattress on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A new case derails Killian’s private life on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A greasy detour for a long-distance rower on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Once upon a time with the Wests on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Kidnapped agents on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).