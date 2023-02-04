A true-crime look at historic tragedy in 'Big Horn'

Television returns to “Yellowstone” and “Longmire” country. “Murder in Big Horn” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) offers a three-part documentary look at an epidemic of murders, kidnapping and trafficking of indigenous women in Big Horn County, Mont., home to both Cheyenne and Crow Indian reservations.

The cases are presented in heartbreaking detail. We meet the parents and friends of murder victims, some as young as 14. The official indifference to this crimewave simply is breathtaking. When worried parents are informed their daughter’s remains have been found within sight of the address of her last known whereabouts, local police and the medical examiner suggest she simply froze to death, a cause that doesn’t explain obvious bruising and wounds.

When another victim’s body is found in a yard near a busy highway, authorities suggest the young woman crawled there to die. They proceed to cremate her remains against the wishes of the family and Crow traditions.

The focus soon pulls back to offer historical, social and even logistical reasons for this official lack of concern. The settlement described as “The Winning of the West” in many history books required the confinement of the Crow and other tribes, who used to hunt and travel over vast stretches of Western territory. Reservation life contributed to the culture of a defeated people, exacerbated by plentiful alcohol. More than a century of dysfunction has taken its toll.

To make matters more complicated, police jurisdictions are divided between local Montana state police — charged with policing the “American” population — and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, responsible for tribal law enforcement. If a murder takes place, state police respond only if they know the perpetrator is non-Indian. And how can they know that until they begin an investigation? So often, no action is taken.

Matters are compounded by more than a century of mistrust between tribes and state and federal authorities and the assumption by many that any and all crimes are committed by the “white man,” an attitude that can offer plenty of cover for local offenders. Add a local interstate and the freedom of tens of thousands of strangers to come and go, and you have a mystery with far too many suspects.

“Big Horn” was not made simply for binging. It uses a true-crime murder mystery hook to offer a sobering look at American history.

• MGM+, the outlet formerly known as Epix, presents “Murf the Surf” (9 p.m. Sunday), a four-part docuseries about Jack Roland Murphy, a former surfer who pulled off an infamous 1964 jewel heist at New York’s American Museum of Natural History. A suave operator whose style equaled or surpassed that of the fictional characters in the original “Ocean’s Eleven” movie, he later would face murder charges and then attempt to launder his reputation as a born-again Christian. Produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and directed by R.J. Cutler.

• A woman with a memorable hairstyle blends religious hucksterism with diet advice in the true-life 2023 shocker “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation” (7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime, TV-14). The real-life Shamblin was the subject of a 2021 HBO Max five-part docuseries “The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin.” Shamblin and six members of her organization were killed in a plane crash that same year.

• Trevor Noah hosts the 65th Annual Grammy Awards (7 p.m. Sunday, CBS, TV-14), honoring the best musical recordings and artists of the past year. It is interesting to note the Grammys will take place at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• An author (Mo’Nique) submits to a seance for publicity purposes, only to find the medium works all too well in the 2023 shocker “The Reading” (7 p.m., BET, TV-MA). Produced by Lee Daniels.

• The 2021 documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” (7 p.m., CNN) profiles the pop singer who later became a leading AIDS activist and vocal critic of hip-hop’s violent misogyny.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

CULT CHOICE

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, the popular romantic comedy team in “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail,” began their collaboration in the 1990 curiosity “Joe Versus the Volcano” (6 p.m. Saturday, HBO Signature), a philosophical screwball comedy featuring hypochondria, terminal illness and human sacrifice. And Lloyd Bridges, too!

SATURDAY SERIES

SUNDAY SERIES

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

CULT CHOICE

SATURDAY SERIES

SUNDAY SERIES

