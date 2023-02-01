Diane Babcock - cat capture

Pam Carpenter of New Beginnings

They're doing such a wonderful job and they have it so well organized. We're helping as much as we can, but they deserved to be acknowledged.

It's improving the cats' lives because what they do is they trap feral cats and get them spayed or neutered so we're ending the cat population from that standpoint

if kittnes involved, they foster and tame them out; when they're a certain age and have been spayed/neutered, NB takes them into the nursery and they get adopted out

The foster people can adopt them out through NB

it's a win-win, mainly it's just [to] help the cats

DIANE BABCOCK, Wilmington