'Frozen Planet' returns

Polar bears are deadbeat dads. That’s one of many alarming facts to emerge from “Planet Earth: Frozen Planet II” (7 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, TV-PG). Philosopher Thomas Hobbes once described life as “nasty, brutish and short.” But at the North Pole, it’s also dark for nearly half of the year. So when the sun finally returns and things get warm enough to stir, your average male polar bear is filled with natural urges.

When we first meet our giant male, he’s in hot pursuit of an unattached female. Thanks to chance — or the miracle of TV editing — he soon finds one and makes her his special someone. But wouldn’t you know, another dude comes out of the shadows and the female polar bear becomes the subject of a violent altercation. Shot in high definition, the site of these two behemoths standing on their hind legs and pummeling each other is better than any UFC match. After our hero prevails, bloody but unbowed, his sweetheart’s ardor seems to wane. But soon, the bleeding victor’s biological imperative prevails, and our female finds herself in the family way. That doesn’t seem to stop her from skedaddling away from her brutish mate to bear her cubs alone. Papa, we are told, seems almost relieved to return to the single life.

Narrated by David Attenborough, this six-part series visits both the North Pole and Antarctica, exploring predators and prey as well as the titanic natural forces that result in massive glaciers that can move 40 meters per day and produce icebergs as big as floating cities.

Episodes continue in thematic fashion, with next week’s “Planet” exploring life beneath the waves of Arctic waters. Subsequent helpings will dwell on the peaks of polar mountains, where raging winds have been carving stone since time began. Another chapter explores the unlikely endurance of plant, insect, bird and animal life in the most extreme conditions. An entire hour is devoted to the vast forest that rings Arctic regions, and a concluding chapter explores dramatic changes arising from global warming. As with many “Planet Earth” installments, a “making-of” episode arrives at the conclusion, offering interviews with filmmakers and camera operators eager to discuss just how they captured nature in tooth and claw.

• For those who prefer the supernatural to the natural world, there’s “Shock Docs: Michigan Hell House,” streaming on Discovery+. Paranormal investigator Steve Shippy travels to a house located in a remote rural town where a family faced an onslaught of poltergeist activity from 1974-75. Shippy invites a world-renowned medium to discuss new “evidence” that might explain the source of the phenomena.

• Second only to the Super Bowl, Sunday’s NFL conference championship games between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles (2 p.m., Fox) and the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals (5:30 p.m., CBS) will most likely demonstrate the NFL’s continued dominance of TV ratings.

An episode of the most popular scripted show — “Yellowstone” — required airing on multiple networks and encore helpings on streaming services to reach 12 million viewers. A CBS hit such as “FBI” can reach 7 million. In contrast, in 2022, the league championship games were watched by about 50 million viewers apiece. And that number is about half the size of the Super Bowl audience.

In an interesting statistical note, total viewership for NFL games was down ever so slightly in 2022. That was explained by the move of “Thursday Night Football” from cable and broadcast to its exclusive perch on Prime Video.

For some time now, it has been thought the acquisition of football broadcast rights by streaming services would be the last piece in their eventual dominance of television. But those rights are tremendously expensive. The cost of Prime Video’s football package dwarfs even the budget for its epic “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the most expensive television series ever produced.

If recent layoffs and retrenchments in the digital sector are any indication, it seems the days of streaming spendthrifts might be ending. So the notion of the Super Bowl as just another thing to stream on Netflix, Prime or Apple TV+ might be a dream deferred.

CULT CHOICE

High school football players (Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Charlie Sheen) become commandos after a joint Soviet-Cuban invasion force occupies their Colorado town in the 1984 insurgency fantasy “Red Dawn” (4:45 p.m. Saturday, AMC, TV-14), directed and co-written by John Milius.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Would-be terrorists are blown up by their own explosives on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). CBS recently announced this season of this long-running spinoff would be its last.

— Indiana hosts Ohio State in college basketball action (7 p.m., Fox).

— A missing mother’s tale of kidnapping and abuse falls apart under scrutiny the 2023 shocker “Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— Tensions flare and sparks fly between a scientific avalanche expert and the handsome head of the mountain rescue team in the 2023 romance “Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Pairs Free Skate (7 p.m., USA), live from San Jose, California.

— The Boston Celtics host the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— Michael B. Jordan hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Lil Baby.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Barnyard creatures make a harmonious sound in the 2016 animated musical comedy “Sing” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— A scrum of Marvel superheroes saves the world, again, in the 2012 comic book fantasy “The Avengers” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— Fitzroy wants to root out police corruption on “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

— In spite of her best efforts, Rowan feels engulfed by her new family’s history and intrigue on “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

— An experiment accidentally might have infected a prized cow on “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

— The mother of all clogs needs busting up on “Sewer Divers” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-14).

— Can a time-traveling teen enjoy her first kiss decades before being born? Find out on “The Way Home” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-PG).

— Killers and monsters and pandemics on “The Last of Us” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Eugene cleans up Little Mo’s mess on “Your Honor” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Saudi authorities detain Malcolm X on his way home from Mecca on “Godfather of Harlem” (8 p.m., Epix, TV-MA).

— A veteran’s sudden demise points to a dangerous demimonde involving the sale of antiques and opium on “Vienna Blood” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— A plane crash ignites a massive wildfire on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14, or after the NFL playoffs).

SATURDAY SERIES

“The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS, r) ... A mother disappears on “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

Has-beens get the boot camp they deserve on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... One act earns the Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent: All Stars” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).