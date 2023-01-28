Community briefs: Jan. 28, 2023

<strong>THE BLUE GALA</strong>

On March 25, We the People of Kankakee County is hosting The Blue Gala, a policeman’s ball, at the Quality Inn in Bradley. Proceeds from the Blue Gala will be distributed to all local police departments in the county.

Tickets cost $75 each or $140 per couple. The gala includes dinner and dancing with High Society Orchestra. There also will be a silent auction and raffles.

Tickets now are available at Joy’s Hallmark in Meadowview, Candy and Cake in Bourbonnais and also at the Quality Inn front desk. Tickets also can be purchased through Eventbrite.

For more information about the event, contact Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079, or go to facebook.com/WeThePeopleofKankakeeCounty.

<strong>LOVEALATTE FUNDRAISER</strong>

From 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24, LoveALatte will be hosting a gift card bingo fundraiser at Copeland’s Bar and Grill, 63 N. Main St., Manteno.

Tickets cost $20 for presale or $25 at the door. Proceeds from ticket sales and 25% of all food and beverage sales will benefit LoveALatte, a mobile coffee shop that provides job opportunities for those with special needs.

For more information, go to facebook.com/LoveALatte.Coffee.

<strong>ZONTA’S PARTY GRAS</strong>

From 5:30-11 p.m. Feb. 25, the Zonta Club of Kankakee County will host Party Gras at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The fundraiser will support Zonta’s local and international service projects.

There will be a buffet dinner of gumbo, red beans and rice, corn on the cob and more. There will be raffles, games and a cash bar.

The South Side Social Club will perform at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/8383ae7m.

<strong>MATTEA’S JOY GALA</strong>

At 6 p.m. Feb. 4, Mattea’s Joy will be hosting a gala at the Kankakee Country Club to celebrate 12 years of the organization. This event replaces the 10-year gala the organization had planned in 2020.

Mattea’s Joy brings care, community and connection to families with hospitalized children.

The event is black-tie optional and tickets start at $125 each. Table sponsorships are available. For tickets and more information, go to matteasjoy.org.

The organization seeks silent auction donations for the event. For a donation, contact Jamie Freedlund at 815-600-5022 or jamie@matteasjoy.org.

<strong>STEAM HOLLOW ANNIVERSARY</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co., at 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno, will be hosting a four-year anniversary celebration beginning at noon Feb. 4. The all-day event features live music from The Ex Bombers (from 1-4 p.m.), Dennis Knight (from 4:30-7:30 p.m.) and the headlining band, Anthem (from 8:30 p.m. to midnight).

There will be a special-release anniversary beer, Anniversary Airship IV, which is a bourbon wood-aged coffee imperial stout with maple and blueberry.

Starting at 1 p.m. will be raffles every hour. Food will be available from The Neighborhood Kitchen.

<strong>WOMEN UNITED BREAKFAST</strong>

On March 8, Women United — a part of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties — will host the seventh annual Women United Breakfast.

This year, the event will introduce the Women United’s EmpowHERment Panel which will be a powerful conversation featuring four local women “who use their skills and strengths to uplift and empower women in the community,” according to a news release.

The four women are Staci Wilken, Courtney Wade, Sydney Mongaraz and Maggie Frogge. Registration for the event is now open at go.rallyup.com/womenunited2023.

<strong>PEOTONE FFA ALUMNI AUCTION</strong>

At noon on Feb. 26, Peotone FFA Alumni & Supporters will host its fifth annual auction to benefit the Peotone High School FFA chapter and agriculture education classes. The event will be held at the Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone.

A meal will be served from noon to 2 p.m., and a silent auction will happen during this time — all leading up to the 2 p.m. live auction. Meal tickets are $10 each. To RSVP and see a list of auction items, go to peotoneag.org.

<strong>CABIN FEVER RELIEVER</strong>

From 4-11 p.m. Feb. 11, Grant Park Festivals will host an event offering a relief to those with cabin fever. The event, titled Wood You Be Mine, will be a night of flannel and fun with food, music, bingo, a cash bar, raffles and more.

The meal will include an Italian beef sandwich (catered by USA Restaurant), potato salad and coleslaw and a dessert bar.

There also will be face painting, Rebel Ice Cream and a performance from KGB Band. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children younger than 10 and there will be a $5 cover charge for those only joining for the live band.

The event will be held at the Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park. For more information, go to facebook.com/GrantParkFestivals.

