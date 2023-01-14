Kankakee Podcast teaming with Electric Lady

Daily Journal staff report

Coming up on Jake LaMore’s Kankakee Podcast will be an interview with Bri Haug of Electric Lady Lounge. LaMore will conducting the interview in Haug’s chair while receiving a tattoo.

If that weren’t unique enough, the listeners have the opportunity to vote on the tattoo that LaMore will be receiving. Voting has kicked off and will end Friday.

For more information on the podcast and to vote, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeepodcast.com/inkjake" target="_blank">kankakeepodcast.com/inkjake</a>.