The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Pay off debt or invest?

<strong>Q:</strong> I have some extra money. Should I pay off my car loan or invest in the stock market? <strong>— L.R., Portland, Ore.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It depends. First pay off any high-interest-rate debt, such as that from credit cards, and make sure you have an emergency fund ready with three to six months’ worth of living expenses.

Next, compare interest and growth rates. Know that the stock market’s long-term average annual growth rate is about 10%, though it can be higher or lower in your particular investing period. If your car loan’s interest rate is, say, 9%, paying that off is very reasonable. If the interest rate is 4%, you might want to invest that money in stocks.

Depending on your risk tolerance, it can be worth paying a little in interest while aiming to earn more through stock appreciation. Just make sure you’re investing for the long haul.

<strong>Q:</strong> What are activist investors? <strong>— C.H., Grand Rapids, Mich.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> They’re often heads of hedge funds or private equity companies who buy many shares of a company’s stock in order to influence or pressure management. They sometimes even get onto its board of directors.

Activist investors often will target big companies they see as inefficient, publicly pushing for changes such as cutting costs, spending more on dividends or share buybacks, replacing managers, taking the company private or breaking up the company.

Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman are two well-known activist investors. Icahn has bought big stakes in companies such as Apple, eBay, Dell, Netflix, Motorola and Yahoo in the past; Ackman’s targets have included Target, J.C. Penney, Herbalife and the Canadian Pacific Railway. Each has achieved some goals and whiffed on others.

Fool’s school

When it’s time to sell

It can be hard enough figuring out when it’s the right time to buy a certain stock, but good investors need to know when to sell, as well. Here are some of many good reasons you might sell a holding:

• If you expect to need that money within five years. If you need it liquid, it will be safer in something less volatile than the stock market, such as a certificate of deposit or a money market account.

• If the reason you bought shares is no longer valid. (For example, maybe its formerly impressive management is embroiled in a scandal.)

• If you hold so many stocks that you can’t keep up with them. Selling those you don’t have great confidence in can be smart.

• If a stock seems significantly overvalued. Think through the tax consequences, though. If you expect it to keep growing for many more years, hanging on can be best.

• If you find a much more attractive investment. If your calculations suggest a holding is now fairly valued or overvalued and stock in another great company appears to be very undervalued, you might gain more in the other stock. (But consider tax effects.)

• If you can’t remember why you invested in the stock.

• If you can’t explain exactly how the company makes money.

• If there are red flags such as shrinking profit margins or steep debt. Temporary issues can be OK, but beware of protracted problems.

• If you’re only holding for emotional reasons.

These reasons to sell are all good. There are bad reasons to sell a stock, too — such as selling only because the stock or the overall market dropped sharply or because you’ve heard troubling rumors about the company. Always do your own research, and think for yourself before you sell.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1932, when two guys started a housewares business that sold plaster gnomes, garden swings and more. In 1935, they bought a bankrupt Vermont sawmill for $25,000, aiming to manufacture their own home furnishings. I debuted a line of colonial-style furniture in 1939, named for an early American hero. I took the hero’s name in 1969. Today, I’m a major interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. I own 10 manufacturing facilities (including a sawmill and a lumberyard), and about 75% of my wares are made in North America. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I came to life in 1920, when Congress authorized the mechanical stamping of first-class mail. I employed many women during World War II and many veterans after. In the 1950s, I introduced an automatic mail sorting machine. I got into faxing in the 1970s, and by the 1980s, I had 45% market share in corporate fax machines. My business has shrunk in recent years, but I still serve more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies. Based in Stamford, Conn., with a recent market value near $660 million, I’m a big name in global shipping and mailing. Who am I? (Answer: Pitney Bowes)

The Motley Fool take

The mighty mouse

Bob Iger is back: The executive who helped build Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) into the entertainment titan it is today recently returned to his post as CEO. Iger oversaw Disney’s acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm — all of which have gone on to be profit powerhouses for the company. Now, Iger aims to build the Disney+ streaming service into another potent profit driver.

With more than 164 million subscribers as of Oct. 1, Disney+ is already a formidable force in streaming. Combining that with more than 24 million customers for ESPN+ and 47 million for Hulu, Disney’s total streaming subscriber count exceeds 235 million.

However, Disney’s streaming business is not yet profitable. The direct-to-consumer division that includes Disney+ generated an operating loss of about $1.5 billion in its most recent quarter, as the company spent heavily to strengthen its already impressive content library. Management expects Disney+ to achieve profitability in fiscal 2024, thanks in part to recent price hikes and a new ad-supported plan.

Once its streaming operations begin contributing to its profit production, investors should get a better sense of Disney’s true earnings power, which should boost its stock price. You can buy ahead of these likely gains because Disney’s shares dropped 44% in 2022. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Walt Disney stock and options.)