'Mayfair Witches' expands AMC's Anne Rice offerings

Fans of the creepy are in luck. AMC, home to the recent adaptation of “Interview With the Vampire,” now launches “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). Alexandra Daddario stars as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a young neurosurgeon suffering from some rather strange sensations, paranoia chief among them. She begins to suspect she can cause physical harm to other people with just her mind. This occurs to her after a brief argument with a head surgeon results in his suffering a near-fatal aneurysm.

Not to give too much away, but she soon discovers she is really heir to a long line of witches as well as a dark and enchanted house and a number of spooky legacies. This transformation does not go unnoticed by the Talamasca, a shadowy organization that keeps track of dangerous paranormal activity. They seek to save Rowan from becoming enmeshed with the Mayfair house just as Lasher (Jack Huston, “Boardwalk Empire”), an ageless, shape-shifting entity, seeks to seduce her into the family way.

This being an Anne Rice tale, look for any number of complications and permutations linked to a labyrinthian mythology touched upon in any number of other stories in her works, including “The Vampire Chronicles.”

Daddario, who appeared in the first season of “The White Lotus,” brings an appropriate sense of bewilderment to Rowan. As in her “Lotus” role as a newlywed progressively repelled by her husband’s behavior, Daddario’s Rowan appears to have become part of a family she doesn’t necessarily trust, understand or even like.

Look for Harry Hamlin in a rather louche role as Courtland Mayfair, a less-than-consequential family member who projects a decadent air and wears stylish oversized glasses, just like he did in the later seasons of “Mad Men.”

• Fans of “Cosmos” might enjoy the multipart science series “Searching,” streaming on PBS.org beginning Saturday. “Searching” explores the notion of human consciousness and contemplates man’s role in an infinite universe. As one scientist interviewed by host Alan Lightman (author of “Einstein’s Dreams”) declares, “We are nature becoming aware of itself,” something she finds intriguing and exciting.

Similar to Carl Sagan’s celebrated series (and its recent Fox reboot produced by Seth MacFarlane), “Searching” puts the emphasis on science and asks viewers to be humbled by the vastness of space and man’s relatively insignificant role in it, a stance that borders on the profoundly spiritual.

• A new judge has the awkward role of presiding over the trial of her sister, accused of murdering her judicial predecessor, in the 2023 drama “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer” (7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime, TV-14). A standalone film, this looks rather suspiciously like a pilot for a possible series showcasing the actress and country music star.

• “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m. Sunday, CBS) presents an extended Anderson Cooper interview with Britain’s rogue Prince Harry. A profile of composer Hans Zimmer follows.

Harry is promoting his book, “Spare,” scheduled for publication next week and said to contain further details about Harry and his wife, Meghan’s, estrangement from the royal family.

I have a cynical theory, and I’m sticking to it. Rather than acting as a threat to the House of Windsor, Harry and Meghan actually are doing it a service. Every moment spent discussing “Spare” and its attendant soap opera is time not devoted to examining the dark cloud of accusations surrounding the king’s brother (and spare to his heir) Prince Andrew, long associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

CULT CHOICE

A family wedding is overshadowed by catastrophe as a wayward heavenly body hurtles towards Earth in director Lars von Trier’s 2011 drama “Melancholia” (5:40 p.m. Saturday, HBO Signature), starring Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Kiefer Sutherland.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in NFL football (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN).

— An overscheduled couple try to keep their spark alive while renovating a house in the 2023 romance “The Wedding Veil Expectations” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— A lavish vacation filled with world-class gourmet food turns into a nightmare in the 2022 comedy horror hybrid “The Menu” (7 p.m., HBO), directed by Mike Mylod (“Succession”) and produced by Adam McKay and Will Ferrell.

— On the brink of an American invasion, a marine must broker an arms trade in the 2022 thriller “Panama” (8 p.m., Showtime), starring Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson.

— Playing a broad spoof on his own image, Nick Cage must call upon his most iconic roles to save his loved ones and himself in the curious 2022 satire “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (8 p.m., Starz).

— Fox showcases the new thriller series “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (7 p.m., TV-14), airing in its regular slot beginning tomorrow night. “Alert” might be delayed if afternoon NFL coverage runs long.

— A father’s death sets up a battle for succession in the 1994 animated musical “The Lion King” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) enters its third season.

— The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions in NFL action (7:15 p.m., NBC) on the last weekend of the regular season.

— “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) enters its third season.

— A decade after their divorce, country music’s most famous couple embark on a poignant reunion tour on the season finale of “George & Tammy” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— A seamstress’s murder scandalizes the fashion world on the third season premiere of “Vienna Blood” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

On two episodes of “CSI: Vegas” (CBS, r, TV-14): Willows returns (7 p.m.); a chef’s death is on the menu (8 p.m.) ... Two games of “Password” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Gordon Ramsay hosts “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Celebrities enter boot camp on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

The search for a shooter on “East New York” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Tina’s cheating scandal on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... The antiques trade can be murder on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Romantic flashbacks told in the style of movie parodies on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A supermarket shooting might be linked to an old case on “East New York” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).