The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Roth IRA Withdrawals

<strong>Q:</strong> Can I invest in a Roth IRA and withdraw money from it whenever I need to? <strong>— C. W., Augusta, Ga.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Generally, no. A Roth IRA is a retirement account designed to let you build a nest egg for the future. Its rules require you to have the account for at least five years, and to not take withdrawals until age 59 1/2. If you follow the rules, withdrawals are tax-free, which can be a powerful benefit in retirement.

You can withdraw sums you contributed at any time, tax- and penalty-free, but withdrawing any earnings those sums generated in the account can trigger taxation and/or a 10% penalty, depending on how long you’ve had the account. There are a few exceptions, though, such as withdrawals for a first-time home purchase or for qualified education expenses that let you avoid penalty charges and/or taxes. Learn more at RothIRA.com and Fool.com.

Never keep any money that you might need within five (or, to be more conservative, 10) years in stocks, as the stock market can be volatile. Short-term dollars are best kept in bank accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), money market accounts or other less volatile places.

<strong>Q:</strong> If I hold some paper stock certificates for a company that’s still around, how do I sell those shares? <strong>— L. R., Butler, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Paper certificates can be a hassle; most shares are just owned electronically these days. Your brokerage might be able to handle the matter for you. Otherwise, call the company or check its website’s “Investors” page to see what “transfer agent” it uses, as the agent can probably buy your shares from you. Learn more about these and other options at WikiHow.com/Sell-Stock-Certificates.

Fool’s School

Focus on price and quality

A common mistake many investors make is focusing on just a company’s quality or just its stock price. It’s important to consider both when making investing decisions. You’ll want to be able to answer the following questions affirmatively:

1. Is this a healthy, growing, high-quality company?

2. Is the company’s stock priced attractively right now?

Fail to answer “yes” to both questions, and you might end up buying the low-priced stock of a company that’s not growing significantly ... or that’s deep in unmanageable debt ... or that’s in the midst of a scandal.

Alternatively, you might buy into an exciting, well-managed, fast-growing company when its shares are grossly overvalued and more likely to fall than rise in the near future. Buying when a stock seems undervalued offers you a margin of safety. When a stock is overvalued, it can mean much of its growth potential in the next few years already is factored into its price.

Here are some characteristics of a high-quality company: a strong balance sheet (ideally, with little-to-no debt and ample cash); sustainable competitive advantages (such as a valuable brand or economies of scale); a track record of growth (in revenue, earnings, profit margins and market share); being part of a growing industry with a large market to tap; a meaningful and growing dividend (not required, but a plus); and skilled and trustworthy management. Few companies will qualify on all counts, but the more positive attributes, the better.

Determining whether a stock is attractively valued can be difficult, and the views of savvy stock analysts can differ sharply on any given stock. Comparing a stock’s recent and/or forward-looking price-to-earnings ratios to their five-year averages can give you a rough idea. If there are no positive earnings, you might look at the price-to-sales ratio. (Read up on more ways to evaluate a stock at the “Investing Basics” nook at Fool.com.)

Having a good grasp of a stock’s quality and price also can help you decide when to sell.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I came to life in 1920, when Congress authorized the mechanical stamping of first-class mail. I employed many women during World War II and many veterans after. In the 1950s, I introduced an automatic mail sorting machine. I got into faxing in the 1970s, and by the 1980s, I had 45% market share in corporate fax machines. My business has shrunk in recent years, but I still serve more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies. Based in Stamford, Conn., with a recent market value near $660 million, I’m a big name in global shipping and mailing. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1938, when four brothers boosted their family’s tobacco distribution business by introducing chewing gum. I launched Bazooka gum in 1947 and introduced a set of 407 baseball cards in 1952. My offerings now include cards for Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula One, Star Wars and Garbage Pail Kids. I offer sports and entertainment apps and recently released my own NFTs — “Non-Flushable Tokens.” My card business was bought by Fanatics Holdings in 2022, and my candy business was kept by the previous owners and rebranded as Bazooka Companies. Who am I? (Answer: Topps)

The Motley Fool take

An internet and real estate combo

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), recently down 43% from its 52-week high, should draw the attention of those seeking investments in the internet and in real estate. It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT), which means it owns and rents out properties, spending at least 90% of its income on dividends to shareholders. Its property portfolio is focused on data centers, where vast banks of computers facilitate our online lives.

Digital Realty Trust recently boasted more than 4,000 customers across 300-plus facilities in more than 50 metropolitan areas in 27 countries on six continents. It’s a notable industry consolidator, having made six major acquisitions in recent years, which expanded its footprint by more than 100 properties. This has increased its presence in the U.S., Europe and new markets such as Africa.

Digital Realty has an investment grade-rated balance sheet. That should give it the financial strength it needs to muddle through tough times. It also has a huge market value (recently $29.6 billion), making it one of the largest REITs in the world.

As long as the world continues to use the internet, Digital Realty’s data centers will be important. The company pays a dividend — recently yielding a hefty 4.9% — and it has increased its payout for 17 consecutive years. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Digital Realty Trust.)