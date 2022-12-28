Kennedy Center Honors; 'Encanto' live; how old is too old?

An annual treat traditionally broadcast between Christmas and New Year’s, “The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (7 p.m., CBS) inducts its latest “class” of artists and individuals who have contributed in their singular ways to American culture.

This year’s group includes actor and director George Clooney; contemporary Christian pop singer/songwriter Amy Grant; soul music legend Gladys Knight; Cuban-American composer and conductor Tania Leon and Irish rock band U2.

Each inductee has a lead “storyteller” to introduce them, as well as colleagues and friends to sing their praises. Look for Julia Roberts to extol Clooney’s virtues. The actors recently appeared together in the box office romance “Ticket to Paradise.” Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and LL Cool J introduce Knight, who is serenaded by Garth Brooks, Mickey Guyton, Ariana DeBose and Patti LaBelle.

Katie Couric and Sheryl Crow celebrate Amy Grant’s career. Anna Deavere Smith is on hand to introduce Leon to those who do not know the composer. Sean Penn and Sacha Baron Cohen, a curious duo, introduce U2.

In another tradition, these proceedings gather both an artistic crowd and official Washington, making the audience resemble a blend of the Golden Globes and a State of the Union Address. Most prominent among the guests is Paul Pelosi, the husband of the departing House Speaker, making his first public appearance since being attacked in his own home by a deranged political terrorist.

The Kennedy Center Honors were taped Dec. 4.

• The original cast of an Oscar-winning animated musical reunite for a rousing performance of songs in “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl,” captured live on film and streaming on Disney+. Look for a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer of eight of the featured songs.

• A cranky musical producer (Jack Nicholson) falls for his younger girlfriend’s mother (Diane Keaton) after suffering a heart attack in the 2003 romantic comedy “Something’s Gotta Give” (6:50 p.m., Showtime). Fans of Jack can continue in a cantankerous vein with the 1997 comedy “As Good as it Gets” (9 p.m., Showtime), co-starring Helen Hunt and Greg Kinnear.

Nominated for 12 Oscars and winner of three, Nicholson was once a staple of Tinseltown’s awards season and a courtside regular at Lakers games. Now 85, he largely has vanished from the public scene and hasn’t appeared on screen for more than a decade. Nicholson’s rough contemporary Gene Hackman (92), also has made a conscious decision to step back and hasn’t appeared on screen since 2004.

Knowing when to retire, or when to fold ‘em, as Kenny Rogers once sang, is an art in itself. I thought of this subject while watching Harrison Ford (80) in the first episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923.” As a man with a cowboy hat, a gun and a badge, he’s supposed to project “the law” with a whiff of menace. He still can deliver his lines with authority, but one has the sense his action hero days should be in his rearview mirror.

• Netflix imports the second season of the Turkish docudrama “Rise of Empires: Ottoman.” Put your feet up and watch.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• North Carolina and Oregon clash in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., Fox). Oh, for the days when these events were named for simple things such as roses, oranges and cotton.

• Hawkins and Violet grow closer on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman” (9 p.m., CBS) looks at the ripple effects of simple acts of generosity and the notion that there might be a “science” of charity.

• A killer hijacks a prison van on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Undercover to catch a killer on “The Rookie: Feds” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A convalescent photographer and voyeur (Jimmy Stewart) suspects his neighbor across the courtyard (Raymond Burr) has disposed of his wife in the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock thriller “Rear Window” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).

SERIES NOTES

“The Wheel” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, r, TV-PG): hard truths about a soft drink (8 p.m.); sugar shock (8:30 p.m.).

LATE NIGHT

Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan and Dierks Bentley are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Samuel L. Jackson, Neal Brennan and Wizkid on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... George Lopez, Haley Lu Richardson and Madi Diaz appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Chris Hayes and Charlotte Nicdao visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).