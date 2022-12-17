CBS serves crow for Christmas

The devil, they say, is in the details. And that’s why the devil doesn’t show up in too many Christmas movies. But maybe he should. Let me explain.

CBS, once the home of Hallmark Hall of Fame-quality fare, now has tried to out-Hallmark Hallmark in the cheesy Christmas romance movie department. It’s a tad like an artisanal cheese monger trying to beat Velveeta at its own game.

“When Christmas Was Young” (7:30 p.m., Sunday, CBS, TV-PG) is the network’s latest effort, a Nashville-based story executive produced by Sheryl Crow. It stars singer/songwriter Tyler Hilton as a struggling talent manager trying to find a hit song for his one remaining client. When he stumbles upon a promising tune from his slush pile of old submissions, he makes a desperate effort to track down the artist (Karen David) and secure the rights. Unfortunately, she’s given up on her songwriting dreams. She’d rather toil as a single mother than write hit singles. His efforts to woo her legal permissions end up with the two beneath the mistletoe. Dim the lights, you can guess the rest.

We all know “Young” fits a very popular formula. But even generic movies can be revealing. Most everything I know about Nashville is from watching ABC’s melodrama “Nashville.” In that series, not-yet-famous songwriters lived in humble and barely furnished bungalows. Before “Nashville” helped Nashville become a tourist destination, it also made Nashville look interesting and filled with striving, talented people willing to do without for their artistic dreams.

But doing without has no place in a network Christmas movie. And that’s why they seem so cookie-cutter. When we meet our mystery songwriter, she’s entertaining in a million-dollar home with enough ornaments and tabletop decorations for several department store windows.

Generic set decoration that looks airlifted from a warehouse or some boring person’s Instagram feed generally indicates that the filmmakers didn’t put much thought into their characters.

Contrast that with the details surrounding Christmas films and characters that you actually remember, like the exploding boiler in “A Christmas Story,” Scrooge’s spartan setting in a dozen iterations of “A Christmas Carol” or Randy Quaid’s approach to casual travel in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

And it’s not just Christmas movies where details spell the difference between classic status and utter forgettability. In the just-completed HBO satire series “The White Lotus,” a remarkable effort was made to distinguish characters by their choice of clothes, hats, makeup and swimwear. The result was an explosion of chatter about each character’s wardrobe that in turn reflected viewers’ affection, disdain and interest in each guest at the posh resort.

Apparently social media had a meltdown of sorts over Portia’s (Haley Lu Richardson) outfits. Ultimately, it was Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) florid getups that may have contributed to her (spoiler alert) tragic demise. But not before going out with a bang.

I can all but guarantee nobody will be chattering about the details. It’s as if its makers want the film to go unnoticed and be instantly forgotten.

• The ever-popular soap opera “Yellowstone” (7 p.m. Sunday, Paramount, CMT, TV-MA) churns out its second spinoff series about the Dutton family’s heritage. While “1883” was set when the family’s land was barely wrested from Native American tribes, “1923” (8 p.m., TV-MA) has the clan recovering from the trauma of World War I and adjusting to a rapidly modernizing world when cars, the telephone and radio seemed to erase distances even in the vast open spaces of the high plains.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

While this ain’t “Downton Abbey,” it will feature some major British talent, including Helen Mirren (“Prime Suspect”) and James Bond himself, Timothy Dalton. Harrison Ford also stars. This cast is a vast improvement on “1883,” a series saddled with too many pretty country music stars not known for their acting abilities.

Not made available for review.

— An icy silence comes between two old friends (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) in the 2022 black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO), written and directed by Irish playwright Martin McDonagh. This film reunites the actors, who starred in the 2008 comedy “In Bruges,” also written by McDonagh.

For what it’s worth, this film seems to be a favorite to receive accolades in movieland’s awards season, soon to be breathing down our necks.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— BYU and SMU clash in college football (6:30 p.m., ABC).

— A visiting actress commandeers a small town’s holiday tradition in the 2022 holiday romance “’Twas the Night Before Christmas (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— A self-help author’s publisher challenges her to put her words into action in the 2022 romance “The Holiday Dating Guide” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

— Falsehoods loom large in “Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies and More Lies” (8 p.m., Oxygen).

— Austin Butler hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Lizzo.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star in the 1965 adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway musical “The Sound of Music” (6 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Among the most popular movies ever made, it has been a fixture in ABC’s holiday schedule for decades.

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): Pediatric cancer patients in Ukrainian hospitals under Russian attack; how Wall Streeters “invest” in lawsuits in hopes of lucrative payouts; investigating “miracles” at the shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.

— The past catches up to Camille and Valmont on “Dangerous Liaisons” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— A matchmaker sets up rival deli owners in the 2022 romance “Hanukkah on Rye” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— The Washington Commanders and New York Giants meet in NFL football action (7:15 p.m., NBC).

— Success accelerates George’s battles with the bottle on “George & Tammy” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

An Irish hobo (Victor Moore) and an evicted vet (Don Defore) take over a tycoon’s (Charles Ruggles) mansion in the 1947 holiday comedy “It Happened on 5th Avenue” (6:45 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-G; streaming on HBO Max). The cast features future TV stars Gale Storm (“My Little Margie”), Alan Hale Jr. (“Gilligan’s Island”), John Hamilton (Perry White in “Adventures of Superman”) as well as Johnny Arthur, who played Darla’s overmatched dad Mr. Hood in the “Our Gang” shorts.

SATURDAY SERIES

A building collapse leaves a mystery behind on “Fire Country” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Password” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., r, CBS) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... “Hell’s Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

Marge can’t get off her exercise bike on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Obsessed with a chain restaurant on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... A cabin filled with fear on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Not-so-legal briefs on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A child vanishes on “East New York” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

