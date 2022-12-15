Who was Miss Cleo?

Sometimes, the most ephemeral pop culture says the most about its era. The 2022 documentary “Call Me Miss Cleo,” streaming on HBO Max, recalls a fixture of the late 1990s, a time of infomercials and 1-900 telephone schemes that were little more than scams.

No one stood out in this crowded field quite like Miss Cleo, a turban-wearing self-described shaman who promised to read your cards, foretell your future and advise you about your love life or problems with your family. Speaking in a distinct, if somewhat slippery, Jamaican accent, she was quickly a figure of fun and parody.

Two actresses who spent time spoofing her, Raven Symone and Debra Wilson (“Mad TV”) appear here to discuss their fascination with her and her larger-than-life appeal.

We also hear from employees who worked in the boiler rooms of these infomercials, their job being to string along callers for well beyond their first three “free” minutes so their phone bills would run into the hundreds of dollars.

A search for Miss Cleo’s real story takes us to a theater company in Seattle, where she operated with a different name and accent and left unpaid bills and employees behind.

Yet Miss Cleo eventually emerges as more victim than fraudster. Investigators into phone scams expected her to be some criminal mastermind. It turns out she was a not-so-well-paid employee of criminals who made the most of her performances and even owned the intellectual property rights to her “character.”

Miss Cleo, who died of cancer in 2016 at only 53, had a number of admirers who vouched for her psychic abilities. She obviously touched a nerve with audiences of her commercials, even those who never dialed her number. An author and expert on the Caribbean diaspora in the United States sees her as a great example of how her island accent and large frame were seen as comforting and magical by white people in search of a mystical but nonthreatening “mammy” figure.

She might be an example of what Spike Lee described as Hollywood’s fixation with “the magical negro,” characters whose sole purpose is to “humanize” the white people around them.

In earlier decades, Hollywood had attributed that kind of mystical magic to Irish characters, often accompanied by stereotypical music, who appeared to be in touch with spirits unseen — or distilled.

A good example of the magical Irishman genre is “It Happened on 5th Avenue,” a rarely seen 1947 Christmas movie about a wise, blarney-spouting hobo (Victor Moore) who reconciles a tycoon (Charles Ruggles) with his estranged wife (Ann Harding) and runaway daughter (Gale Storm). It can be streamed on HBO Max.

“Call Me Miss Cleo” does a masterful job of leaving judgments to its audience. As to her character, I am reminded of the line about Holly Golightly in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” She might have been a phony, but she was “a real phony.”

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

