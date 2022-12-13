Loris James - Sun River Terrace

Loris James --

Toys going to Riverside

Every year? No, we actually do our angel tree for the prison minsitry (for prison fellowship); paperwork got mixed up in springfield and we weren't able to get our angels for the children of those incarcerated

since we don't have angels, we decided to do something right here with the local church.

incarcerated children -- in the area

we decided we want to do something, weknow we're always giving to the children - so we decided we're giving to the hospital

Krsitin anderson was excited and opened the door for us

began collecting in december

table full of stuff; lot of toys, clothing, blankets for the children

donations from people in the church?

church members donated

oversee the prison ministry

20 years or so

angel tree usually at civic auditorium

used to go into jerome combs, since covid been corresponding through springfield/lincoln

send cards since they haven't been able to visit

we decided 'what's next? we've [still] got to give some toys to the children'

everybody's heart is just so open to giving. we hear so much about the tragedies and i think those who are really sincere about love and truth, they step up and they want to give. thta's the heart of a giver. and i thank them all for giving. that's what this season is about, but that's what it should be about all the time -- everyday. it's a joy to give, it's a joy to save

for the children in the hospital, we want to make sure we can give them a little smile

i'm hoping that [going forward] we can do both - angel church

this will be the start of something

minister for 40-45