The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

<strong>Recasting a mortgage</strong>

<strong>Q:</strong> What does it mean to recast a mortgage? <strong>— C.F., Horace, N.D.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Recasting, also called reamortizing, can be handy if you suddenly have a large lump sum you’d like to pay toward your mortgage. It involves your lender recalculating and lowering your monthly payments because of the smaller loan balance. Recasting generally doesn’t cost too much, and it will save you in overall interest paid, but it doesn’t change your interest rate or the terms of the loan.

Depending on the circumstances, you also might consider refinancing your loan — having your loan paid off with a new loan. This does cost more, but it might get you a lower interest rate, a shorter term and/or lower monthly payments. It also can save you a lot in interest.

You also just might apply your lump sum against your current balance and do nothing else. Doing so will get your loan paid off sooner.

<strong>Q:</strong> Are growth stocks or value stocks better? <strong>— H.T., Waverly, Neb.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Neither is necessarily better, but certain kinds of investors might favor one or the other. Younger or more risk-tolerant investors with long time horizons might want growth stocks — shares of companies whose revenue and/or earnings are increasing at a relatively rapid rate; these could (but might not) grow phenomenally during many years. More risk-averse investors might prefer value stocks, which seem undervalued and thus present lower risk.

Note, though, that the terms aren’t mutually exclusive. Ideally, you could find and invest in rapidly growing stocks with market values significantly below what they seem to be worth. That scenario offers the best of both worlds.

Fool’s school

<strong>Should you buy or rent your home?</strong>

So, you’re planning to get a new home. Should you buy one or rent one? Well, it depends.

Do you know the neighborhood well? If not, get very familiar with it before buying, lest you end up with unpleasant surprises, such as a nearby landfill or frequent ambulance sirens. Renting for a while can help you learn about an area.

How long do you plan to live in the home? If it won’t be long, renting can be better. Buying involves closing costs, which you can’t recoup when you sell. Also, homes might lose value in a short period; that’s less likely during a long one.

Are you able to maintain your home? Owners must do so, and maintenance takes time and money — especially if pipes burst in the winter or a new roof is needed. Renters can expect landlords to handle such challenges.

But buying a home offers benefits, too. For starters, your monthly housing payments can help you build equity that can be tapped later; down the road, you might end up selling your home for a profit. Having a lot of home equity also might help you secure a reverse mortgage in retirement if you want one, providing some needed income. (Note that renters can build wealth without real estate by investing in the stock market over a long period.)

Buying a home also can deliver some modest tax breaks, such as deductions for mortgage interest and/or property taxes paid. Read up on the rules for these — property tax deductions, for those who qualify, are currently capped at $10,000 per year (and that cap includes state and local income tax deductions as well).

Finally, buying a home can give you some stability. Renters might be forced to move if their landlord needs or wants them out, but as long as homeowners pay their bills, they can stay in their home. And fixed-rate mortgages mean that monthly loan payments will remain constant.

Foolish trivia

<strong>Name that company</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1984, when my founder found his great-great-grandfather’s recipe for beer in his father’s attic. He brewed it, liked it, gave it a rebellious name and started selling it. Today, with a recent market value near $4.8 billion, I boast one of the biggest and oldest craft beer brands. My other lines include Angel City Brewery, Coney Island Brewing, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, Hard Mountain Dew and Sauza Agave Cocktails. I’m one of the world’s most award-winning breweries at international beer competitions. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to my 1969 founding as a Silicon Valley startup. I had success in my early years making computer chips. I supplied chips for Intel for a few years in the 1980s, and in 1991, I released microprocessors compatible with Intel’s, which I’d reverse-engineered. Later, I produced chips for Compaq computers and chips that would run the Windows operating system. Today, with a recent market value topping $115 billion, I’m involved in high-performance computing and graphics, and visualization technologies, for (among other things) gaming, immersive platforms and data centers. Who am I? (Answer: Advanced Micro Devices [AMD])

The Motley Fool take

<strong>Can you hear me now?</strong>

Shares of telecom giant Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) were recently down more than 30% from their high point during the past year, pushing the company’s dividend yield up to a fat 6.8%.

Verizon has an excellent dividend track record. The company recently increased its quarterly dividend payment by 2%. That marked the company’s 16th straight year of increasing its dividend, the longest in the U.S. telecom industry.

The company has plenty of cash to cover its big-time payout. Verizon’s business generated $28.2 billion of cash from operations during the first nine months of 2022, more than covering the $15.8 billion it invested in maintaining and expanding its network. That left it with $12.4 billion of free cash flow, allowing it to fund its $8.1 billion dividend outlay and strengthen its solid balance sheet. The company expects its network investments to drive future growth, which should enable it to continue increasing the dividend.

Verizon is big — recently its market value topped $160 billion — and it may not be a fast grower. Still, its shares are appealingly priced, with a recent price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.3, well below the five-year average of 11.2. Long-term investors seeking income should give the stock some consideration. (The Motley Fool has recommended Verizon Communications.)