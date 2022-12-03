'George & Tammy' profiles country's most combustible couple

Before there was Jim and Tammy Faye, there was “George & Tammy” (8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, CMT and Paramount, TV-MA). And curiously, Jessica Chastain now has portrayed both Tammy Fay Bakker and Tammy Wynette on the screen. Can Tammy Grimes be next?

When we first meet Chastain’s Wynette, she’s an aspiring singer and mother to a large brood. She’s pretty and shapely, and she harmonizes beautifully with her daughter. Is she worthy of going on tour with Nashville legend George Jones (Michael Shannon)?

A dominant force in the more sedate 1950s and ‘60s, Jones seems painfully aware he’s become an oldies act, an insecurity he treats with a near-constant influx of alcohol. Jones is first seen hiding in a men’s room stall and speaking in a woman’s voice, telling his desperate confederates “George isn’t here anymore.”

Wynette’s marriage to insecure songwriter Don Chapel (Pat Healy) proves to be but a mere speed bump on the way to a quick wedding to the Nashville superstar, cemented before crowds of thousands who come to see country’s new power couple share stages. One needn’t be aware of country music history to know Wynette soon would eclipse her famous husband.

Both leads put their all into this reenactment, a tale of love, lust and near-herculean substance abuse. In a curious choice, both appear to be singing in their own voices. I never thought I’d be the one calling for lip syncing, but both Wynette and Jones had such distinctive and powerful deliveries, anything else seems similar to audition night on “American Idol.” Wynette’s voice was utterly unique and ideally suited to her times. She turned the saga of a divorce and custody battle into a No. 1 hit but still had to spell out the words, as if they were obscene. Even while belting out lyrics — and “Stand by Your Man” concludes at a gale force — she conveyed her own brand of vulnerability and pain. Chastain can’t measure up to Wynette because no one can.

Look for Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”) in a black wig and goatee as music television producer George Richey, a major force at “Hee Haw,” the syndicated variety hour that brought country acts into living rooms all over America. Walter Goggins (“Justified”) plays Peanutt, part of Jones’ steady entourage, the boys who have to clean up after his messes, involving alcohol, gunplay and urinating in inappropriate places.

“George & Tammy” will air six Sundays, concluding Jan. 8.

• Is the Fox animated series “House Broken” (7:30 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG) a comedy about women’s inner lives as voiced by dogs and other pets or a delivery system for pop-culture jokes?

In the first episode of the second season, Honey (Lisa Kudrow) has much to complain about. The holidays have arrived, and she’s still saddled with Chief (Nat Faxon), a dim-witted St. Bernard whose principal pleasures include shoe eating and licking up vomit. If anyone was in need of a holiday movie-style life makeover, it’s Honey.

A mixup at an understaffed vet’s office sends Honey to a very different home, a place with chilly, intellectual owners and two other dog companions so cowed by discipline even an outdoor jaunt to do their “business” is filled with existential dread.

Meanwhile, a much dimmer standard poodle is sent home in Honey’s place and behaves with such witless abandon even Chief begins to miss Honey’s chilly reserve.

And, for reasons unexplained, David Spade, who happens to live down the street, sends mixed messages to his pet pig about “having him for dinner” that set off an animal odyssey of its own.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire and Legend of the Lost Tribe” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G) animates North Pole fables.

• College football action includes North Carolina and Clemson (7 p.m., ABC) and Purdue vs. Michigan (7 p.m., Fox).

• Rival architects can’t resist the mistletoe in the Crescent City in the 2022 holiday confection “A New Orleans Noel” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

• Two childhood friends meet in an enchanted town filled with Christmas cheer in the 2022 romance “A Fabled Holiday” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• The voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry animate “The Story of Santa Claus” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-G).

• Sparks fly when former pastry rivals meet at a televised competition in the 2022 holiday romance “The Great Holiday Bake War” (8 p.m., OWN, TV-PG).

— Keke Palmer hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest SZA.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): An interview with French President Emmanuel Macron; restoring Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park; a profile of top-ranked pool player Shane Van Boening.

• A couple’s kid-friendly rural retreat is remade to resemble an English manor house on “Home Town” (7 p.m., HGTV).

• An app developer and a graphic designer spend some family time south of the border in the 2022 holiday romance “Merry Textmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

• As Valmont’s motivations change, Camille puts self-preservation first on “Dangerous Liaisons” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• The Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts meet in NFL action (7:15 p.m., NBC).

• A holiday fling complicates a gym owner’s renovation plans in the 2022 romance “Fit for Christmas” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

• A luxurious setting might not be enough for some on “The White Lotus” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A great ensemble (Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell and Tony Shalhoub) helped elevate “Galaxy Quest” (7 p.m. Saturday, StarzEncore) from a modestly marketed 1999 satire of fan culture to a beloved work of enduring cult status. “By Grabthar’s hammer, by the Suns of Warvan, you shall be avenged.”

SATURDAY SERIES

“Password” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

Bart enlists Skinner in a criminal cyber scheme on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “The Rookie” (ABC, TV-14): a killing spree (8 p.m.); a death in custody (9 p.m.) ... Brian falls for a carny on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).