Bourbonnais library book club hosting virtual visit with authors

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — At 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Bourbonnais Public Library’s Novels @ Night Book Club will be hosting a special virtual visit from number one New York Times bestselling authors Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone, co-authors of “A Merry Little Meet Cute,” which is this month’s selection for the book club.

The meeting will be held in the library’s White Oak Room where readers can ask the authors their burning questions. Treats will be provided. Register at <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.