Hotness is always on the menu on 'Southern Hospitality'

Fans of perfect bodies, empty minds and aggressively plucked eyebrows are in luck! “Southern Hospitality” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14) debuts, a show that doesn’t seem to have much to do with the South, and one in which the region’s famous hospitality gives way to conspicuous consumption and exhibitionism.

The setting is the historic city of Charleston, South Carolina, home to Republic, described here as the “it” place to be seen and drop expense-account money on bottle service and “VIP” hosts. The nightclub’s “business plan” is to throw the greatest party of all time and to do it every night.

Again, any hints of Charleston accents or Low Country cuisine are loudly obscured by an emphasis on “Vegas style entertainment” combined with “Miami style hotness.”

Early on, we meet the proprietors and the staff, people who feel compelled to brag about how gorgeous they are and how much space on Instagram is dedicated to said hotness. A server called “Dr. Bottles” is instructed to buy a medical outfit — just so he can take it off.

I understand that most Bravo shows are not to be taken at face value and are often appreciated by intelligent viewers for their absurdity. I just don’t understand it that well.

• Call me a snob, but it’s hard to imagine anyone on the Republic staff has ever cracked a book. For viewers in search of a more involving narrative, there’s “Whitstable Pearl,” streaming its second season on Acorn.

Based on a series of mystery novels by Julie Wassmer, it stars Kerry Godliman as Pearl Nolan, a single mother who runs the tavern Whitstable Pearl. She’s also a private detective. So her dual professions pretty much combine the two most important aspects of British mystery: Crime solving and a place to share a pint while sleuthing.

She occasionally collaborates with police inspector Mike McGuire (Howard Charles), not the first moody professional to relocate from a busier London career to pursue one in more picturesque climes.

Frances Barber stars as Dolly Nolan, Pearl’s widowed mother, who co-manages the Whitstable Pearl and micromanages Pearl’s love life.

As season two begins, Pearl has disappointed her mother by taking up with Tom (Robert Webb), a pasty-faced dweeb who marks a departure from Pearl’s usual type. It’s fun to see Webb (“Peep Show,” “That Mitchell Webb Look”) in such a low-key departure.

The bar and the Nolan ladies provide a narrative continuity to what turns out to be mysteries solved in tidy 45-minute dollops. In the season opener, a disturbed Iraq war veteran involved in an ugly custody battle is accused of kidnapping his own son.

• Excess is its own reward as “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) enters its 10th high wattage season. Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak are your judges.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen” (6:40 p.m., HBO, r, TV-MA) probes “The Boss” about his musical inspirations and the reasons for recording his new collection of soul music classics, “Only the Strong Survive.”

• A slain reservist and investigative journalist may have asked too many questions on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A Navy seaman is accused of murder on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• All hands on deck for a sextuplets delivery on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A decade after service, Army buddies (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) throw a Vermont holiday bash to benefit their old commanding officer in the 1954 holiday favorite “White Christmas” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14), co-starring Rosemary Clooney.

• An Alaska native gains international fame for his dogsled prowess and dog-training skills in the “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) documentary “Attla.”