Radio on television: Stern interviews Springsteen

Proof that sometimes the most insightful television is glorified radio, “The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen” (9 p.m., Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) has been made in association with Sirius XM.

During the course of two hours, Stern will interview Springsteen about the origins and inspiration of his most popular songs, including “Thunder Road,” “The Rising,” “Born to Run” and many more. Not just a chance to talk about old times, this special also will discuss Springsteen’s new studio album, “Only the Strong Survive.” Similar to many popular singers at a certain age, Springsteen has reached back to inspirational classics of his youth, in this case 15 soul gems. This is his second album of covers. He released “We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions,” a tribute to folk classics, back in 2006.

In addition to reminiscing, Springsteen will perform some numbers on both acoustic guitar and piano.

Stern and Springsteen are both an unlikely pair and a natural tandem. One, the undisputed King of New Jersey, has spent decades polishing an image of the earnest troubadour. The other, Long Island’s caustic shock jock, has built a huge audience by performing as the dark subconscious of his commuter listeners, saying out loud the things most “respectable” people hide in the recesses of their minds.

As different as they are in personality and tone, Springsteen and Stern have attracted legions of fans who strongly identify with each man and who are personally invested in their fandom. A critical word about either (and I’ve written a few during the years) is taken by their faithful as a personal insult. That kind of adulation is a strong foundation of support for any creative career. It also must be a remarkable burden.

• “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (7 p.m. Sunday, ABC, TV-PG) puts the emphasis on musical spectacle as well as some film promotion. Performances held in theme parks in both Orlando and Anaheim feature Becky G, Chloe Flower, the Black Eyed Peas, Katharine McPhee, Il Volo, Jordin Sparks, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo and Run DMC.

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough host the bicoastal proceedings, which also offer a sneak peek at the forthcoming “Avatar: The Way of Water.” “Celebration” can be streamed starting tomorrow on Hulu and Disney+.

• No holiday season can transpire without multiple airings of the 2003 trans-Atlantic romantic ensemble comedy “Love Actually” (5 p.m. Sunday, AMC, TV-PG). Among its stars is Hugh Grant as a Tony Blair-like British prime minister. This reminds us that Blair, recently portrayed by Bertie Carvel in season five of Netflix’s “The Crown,” just might be the most frequently portrayed world leader of the past quarter-century.

Michael Sheen made such an impression as Blair in the 2006 biopic “The Queen,” that he returned to the role for the 2010 HBO drama, “The Special Relationship,” about the relationship between the Blairs and the Clintons. By the time “Love Actually” emerged, the view of Blair had soured in the U.K., and his movie counterpart was portrayed as a very junior partner to American leaders (most notably one played by Billy Bob Thornton), a clear reference to Blair’s decision to involve the U.K. in George Bush’s invasion of Iraq.

So far in “The Crown,” Blair’s most notable decision (spoiler alert) is to reject any notion that the British people will continue to subsidize the queen’s yacht.

Speaking of “Love Actually,” ABC News has deemed it worthy of a retrospective, “Love Actually: 20 Years Later — A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special,” airing Tuesday.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• College football action includes USC and Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Kansas at Kansas State (7 p.m., Fox).

• The Grio Awards (7 p.m., CBS) celebrate Black achievements in 14 categories, from film and sports to education.

• More than 2,000 wagging tails participate in The National Dog Show (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

• Hugh Bonneville narrates “Silent Night: A Song for the World” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).

• Using new camera technology, “Life in Color With David Attenborough” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-G) shows how creatures in the wild use a color palette and shading with the sophistication of an artist.

• Liu Yifei stars in the 2020 live-action adaptation of the animated 1998 musical “Mulan” (7:20 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).

• Santa gives a busy businessman a dozen chances to get things right in the 2022 holiday fantasy “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

• A woman returns to see her parents during the holidays only to discover they have other plans in the 2022 romantic comedy “Haul Out the Holly” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in the 2022 thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” (7 p.m., HBO), directed by Olivia Wilde.

• “Oprah and Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., OWN, TV-PG) presents a conversation with the creative force behind ABC’s engaging hit comedy.

• The 2022 absurdist comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (8 p.m., Showtime) plays with notions of a parallel universe.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Florida’s missing African-American cemeteries; how dogs and humans evolved together; cancer breakthroughs in dogs and people.

• Capitol intrigue on “Yellowstone” (7 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).

• A secret society’s blackmail scheme is revealed on “Dangerous Liaisons” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• The Philadelphia Eagles host the Green Bay Packers in NFL action (7:15 p.m., NBC).

• A consequential road trip on “Tulsa King” (8:15 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).

• A beloved girl group reunites for the holidays in the 2014 musical “An En Vogue Christmas” (8 p.m., TVOne).

• The trial concludes on the limited series finale of “Spector” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Tania finds a new circle of friends on “The White Lotus” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

An accident threatens the secret world of a professor and a wealthy woman conducting a furtive affair in the 1955 Spanish drama “The Death of a Cyclist” (11:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, TCM), directed by Juan Antonio Bardem.

SATURDAY SERIES

“48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A tornado disturbs election season on “Welcome to Flatch” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Fan mail can be murder on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A glance back at an unlikely romance between Lisa and Nelson on “The Simpsons” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A lost marker on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A retired cop with secrets to share meets a mysterious end on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Ham’s thorny dilemma on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A naval contractor’s plant is torched on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).