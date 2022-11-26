Arbor Grove gives back

Submitted by Alice Argyelan

Within the past two weeks, Arbor Grove residents have stepped up to help the community outside of Arbor Parkway and Grove Way. First, the Ganci and the Husak families spearheaded Harvest Sunday, organized by Maternity BVM to ensure families in need have food baskets in time for Thanksgiving.

Next, residents participated in Toys on the Bus, a toy donation program at the November Happy Hour and Tree Trimming Party. Lisa Dugan, Danielle Dugan and family have kept this tradition alive and well for 33 years.