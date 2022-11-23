Changing deal strategies when shopping

As the coupon world continues to change and evolve, formerly tried-and-true shopping strategies have been upended. Many rules of thumb for saving with coupons have changed, as the coupons we receive also have changed a great deal.

While I was writing this week’s column, I was flipping through my local supermarket’s weekly circular and thinking about how much the way I shop has changed in the past couple of years. Some of the tried-and-true rules of thumb no longer apply -- both because of pandemic-related shortages and supply chain issues and changes to the ways and frequency with which brands and manufacturers issue their coupon promotions.

Here are a few couponing guidelines I’ve changed my thinking on, depending on the pricing, sales and availability of coupons for an item I’m interested in.

The old guideline: “Buying the smaller size with a coupon often saves you money.”

While browsing my grocery ad this week, I saw two bottles of dish detergent on sale, both from the same brand. The 8-ounce bottle was on sale for $1, and the 32-ounce bottle was on sale for $2.79.

Now, when a .50 coupon is available, the smaller bottle is the better buy. Paying .50 for the 8-ounce bottle reduces the per-ounce price to about .06 per ounce -- while the same coupon on the $2.79 bottle drops the detergent to about .07 per ounce.

However, without a coupon, the 8-ounce bottle works out to .13 per ounce, and the 32-ounce bottle is a better bargain at about .08 per ounce. I always look at the best per-pound or per-unit price and not the size of the package.

When coupons for this detergent were plentiful, I would buy multiple small bottles with multiple coupons -- especially when we could look forward to having those coupons arrive almost every month. In their absence, the larger bottles are often the better buy.

The old guideline: “Redeeming coupons the week they arrive in the paper is not always the best time to use them.”

When both the stores’ sales cycles and the regularity of coupon offers’ arrival in the newspaper inserts and online were both predictable, we often enjoyed a fun game of holding this week’s coupons to line up to the best possible sale in the cycle. Stores played this game, too, knowing the week coupons arrived in the paper was, by habit, the week many shoppers also would want to use them out of convenience. So, the stores would keep those items at somewhat higher prices, knowing the coupon would motivate shoppers to make purchases that week.

Instead, we would hold the coupons for weeks, watching sales and waiting for the lowest possible prices in the sales cycle -- then move in with the same coupon and take the item home for the best price. For example, I’ll never forget a sale on a new brand of dog food. The newspaper inserts contained a $3 coupon for the dog food, and the store had it on sale for $8.99 that same week. Four weeks later, the store had another sale on the dog food, dropping it to $3.99. That’s the week I used my $3 coupons, scoring it for just .99 per bag.

It’s a good idea to continue to think about using coupons in this way, but again, with the significant changes to sales and coupons during the past couple of years, expiration dates have gotten shorter, and product availability often is affected by supply chain issues, too. In this case, if I am cutting the price of the item by 50% (or as close to it as possible) and the item I’m interested in is in stock, I will use the coupon and make the purchase.

As much as I believe we’d all like things to go back to the way they were pre-pandemic, we do have to adapt our shopping strategies to continue to save as much money as we can in this new marketplace.

Next week, I’ll continue revisiting old deal strategies and sharing how to reshape them for the current couponing world.