Taya & Co to host second Turkeytime Giveback

Beginning at noon Thanksgiving Day, Taya & Co will host the second annual Turkeytime Giveback, which is a free Thanksgiving dinner and celebration. The event will be held at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., 4th floor.

This is for anyone in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day; no registration is required. The day will include hot dinner, DJ, transportation, live performances, games and raffles. Donations can be sent via CashApp $TURKEYTIMEGIVEBACK. For more information or to donate in person, call Taya 815-216-5734.