GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kankakee holds off feisty Beecher at Ladycat Classic; BBCHS on wrong end of close tilt with St. Laurence

BEECHER — There was no more fitting way for Kankakee and Beecher’s battle at the Ladycat Classic to end in Beecher Thursday night — with several players showing their grit by sprawling to the hardwood for a loose ball.

With 11 seconds remaining, the Kays had a 37-35 lead and an in-bounds pass near midcourt, one that was stolen by Bobcats freshman Ava Pattenaude. As Pattenaude drove down the floor under tight pressure from the Kays’ Taleah Turner, a Pattenaude mishandle sent the ball — and several players from both teams — to the ground, leading to a jump ball in favor of the Kays with a tenth of a second remaining, allowing them to hold on for the two-point win in pool play of the Ladycat Classic.

“[Beecher] played a great game and I thought they were real gritty; they really dug in and gave themselves a chance to win this basketball game,” Kays coach Kurt Weigt said. “Fortunately for us, we were a little tougher and stickier down the stretch, I thought, which helped us force some turnovers late in the game.”

Down a pair of starters in Morgan Baptist and Nikkel Johnson, the Kays also found themselves down on the scoreboard by a tight 9-8 margin after a quarter, thanks in large part to Evelyn Jablowski’s four first-quarter points for the Bobcats.

Coaching a Bobcats team comprised of an entirely new starting five from last season, Beecher coach Adam Keen was more than pleased with how his new group of ‘Cats handled Kankakee’s ferocious defensive pressure in the early going.

“Against a team like Kankakee, who brings it all the time with high energy and fast-paced gameplay, you kind of worry about it, especially with the young squad we have,” Keen said. “That was my worry, that we had to handle it, especially those first few minutes, and not let them feel it.

“We had some young turnovers throughout the course of the game here and there that ultimately may have cost us in the end, but ultimately the energy we had on the bench and from everyone that played was phenomenal,” he added. “We had the heart any coach wants.”

As the Kays got things going in the second quarter, the Bobcats held serve, leading to eight lead changes in a back-and-forth second quarter that ended with a 21-21 tie.

The Bobcats managed to pull back ahead 30-25 to start the final frame, but Kankakee’s full-court pressure finally paid dividends, tightening up just in time for the Kankakee offense to get going, highlighted by a Benkwasha Stroud 3-pointer that gave the Kays a 36-33 lead with 3:40 remaining, a lead they would ultimately maintain the rest of the way.

“We’re down two important pieces (Johnson and Baptist) ... so we really tried to play five guards, with two of them in the post, and we were out of sync early, but then we started to do some things,” Weigt said. “Benny’s shot was huge to help seal the game and I’m really proud of the way they hung in there to get the win.”

The Kays improved to 3-0 on the young season and 2-0 in the Ladycat Fall Classic while the Bobcats fell to 0-1. But a two-point loss to a fierce Kankakee team is something Keen and his young team will look to take and build upon.

“Win or lose in early nonconference games, it doesn’t matter as much as seeing where you can improve and work on,” Keen said. “That’s why the tournament is set up the way it is, to play tough teams with personalities because it only makes us better.”

Boilermakers’ late charge comes up just short

Bradley-Bourbonnais found itself down by double-digits early on in the Boilermakers’ tilt with St. Laurence at the Ladycat Fall Classic Thursday after a barrage of Vikings 3-pointers, falling behind 16-6 in the early moments of the second quarter.

The Boilers got some hot shooting of their own from Skylar Grabow, who hit six 3-pointers of her own Thursday, and eventually took their first lead of the game on a pair of Sadie Grabow free-throws with under a minute left in the third, but eventually found themselves on the wrong end of a narrow 34-30 margin Thursday.

With the loss, the Boilers fell to 1-1 on the season. But there were plenty of positive takeaways for head coach Liz Swindle, including the fact the Boilers locked in defensively in the second half, allowing just three made shots from the field in the second half.

“The first half [St. Laurence] kind of rattled us a bit when they knocked down some 3’s, but I couldn’t have asked for a better effort in the second half...,” Swindle said. “They do a good job getting inside-out 3s, where they work the ball inside and then kick it back out to the wings, something they did to us last year.

“But in the second half I thought we did a much better job of making adjustments.”

Those adjustments were also made on the offensive end, where the Vikings threw a myriad of different defensive looks at the Boilers on Thursday. After a slow offensive start, the Boilers were able to get the shots they wanted, which were often looks from downtown from senior Skylar Grabow, whose six triples helped her lead all scorers with 18 points.

A varsity player since her freshman year, Swindle said the Boilers will be looking to their senior guard for plenty of leadership as she makes a return from injury last year.

“Obviously they switched up a lot of their defenses on us, so we tried something new and she definitely caught fire and that was good to see,” Swindle said of Skylar. “We’re going to lean on her a lot because she has a lot of senior leadership with four years of varsity basketball.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Pool play for the Ladycat Fall Classic ends Monday with crossover/championship games to be held Tuesday.

Taleah Turner notched a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, six steals and a block for the Kays. Kanai Jackson added 10 points, two assists, a rebound and four steals. Stroud had six points, five boards, two assists and seven steals. Kendyl Christon also tallied six points to go along with five rebounds and a steal.

Pettenaude had nine points to lead Beecher, as well as two rebounds and a steal. Jablowski had seven points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Aylin Lagunas added seven points and six rebounds.

Skylar Grabow was 6-for-9 from 3-point range to tally her game-high 18 points. She also had a rebound, two steals and two blocks. Sadie Grabow had five points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Ellie Haggard had four points, three rebounds, an assist and a block. Emmerson Longtin had three points, six rebounds, two assists and four steals.