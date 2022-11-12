The serious business of being jolly: HBO Max's 'Santa Camp'

Who knew people had so many opinions about the big fat guy? Streaming on HBO Max Saturday, the 2022 documentary “Santa Camp” travels to New Hampshire, where the New England Santa Society has established a summer training camp for town and mall Santas. And along the way, they encounter people who have very different ideas about the big guy behind so many Christmas memories.

At first, “Camp” has a jolly vibe. The New England society consists mostly of retired white guys who grow their own beards and don’t need a pillow to fatten up. They share stories about crying children and tiny tots who’ve had little accidents on their laps.

But along the way, they also confront the reality that in many American neighborhoods, Santa might be the only white face some children see. Some of the guys will have no truck with talk of “diversity.” The legend of Santa, reindeer and the North Pole are Northern European in origin, they contend. So, there’s no “controversy” and no need to get “woke” about it.

But others want change. We meet a feisty Mrs. Claus portrayed by a retired engineer. She’s been working in a male-dominated industry her entire life, so she’s not going to sit back and just bake cookies in her retirement. There are several amusing scenes of her arguing with a Santa before an arena event. He doesn’t think she deserves equal pay or equal billing. He’s Santa at a Santa show, and she’s “pissing him off.”

In addition to stepping on the delicate bunions of her male counterparts, this rogue Mrs. Claus delights in lying to children about tales of the North Pole. She adds a few whoppers of her own, such as the close relationship between North Pole reindeer and unicorns.

Just north of Little Rock, Ark., a Black father and Christmas buff receives hate mail from neighbors when he puts a Black inflatable Santa on his lawn. He decides to attend the New Hampshire camp to learn some lessons in “ho-ho-hoing” from the pros. And he’s delighted to learn his neighbors have decided to counter the backlash by putting up Black Santas of their own.

Things get decidedly dicey when a church hosts a meeting with a trans Santa. It brings a group of quiet kids who have yet to discuss their feelings about gender with their family. But it also attracts the attention of religious zealots, threats of violence and even a visit from the local Proud Boys militia contingent. To the most vociferous critics, the notion of a trans Santa is not necessarily about gender but about “Marxism,” a take that left me confused.

It might be difficult for some to settle into their long winter’s nap when such feelings rage beneath the surface. The battles in “Santa Camp” show how any deviation from the idea that the entirely mythical symbol is anything but a white man drives some people right around the bend.

• Putting a box-office star in a genre series certainly has worked well for “Yellowstone” (7 p.m. Sunday, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount, Pop, TVLand, VH1, TV-MA), the Kevin Costner vehicle now entering its fifth season.

Paramount+ launches a streaming variation on the same with “Tulsa King.” Sylvester Stallone (“Rocky,” “Rambo”) stars as a New York mob wise guy released from a long prison stretch to a world he only dimly understands. When he asks the powers-that-be for a job and a reward for his long silence, he’s shuttled off to Tulsa, Okla., where his dated notions and heavy-handed ways ruffle local feathers.

Best enjoyed by those who believe Stallone hasn’t gotten a tad long in the tooth for this sort of action.

• The new series “Rogue Heroes” (8 p.m. Sunday, Epix, TV-MA) recalls the battle for Tobruk in North Africa during World War II, when an embattled Britain faced Rommel’s armies bent on cutting off the empire from access to the Suez Canal.

This 1940s war epic features soldiers sporting hairstyles more suitable to the mod Britain of the 1960s and a musical score inspired by the hair metal of the 1980s.

A dangerous prisoner transfer on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A revealing road trip on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Stuck between the covers on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Lost in VR on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A supermarket spree on “East New York” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Stewie is transported on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... An admiral’s abduction on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

