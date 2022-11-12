Rock Island’s best-kept secret: Luxury dining with personal chef K.C. Ross

Imagine having your own personal chef. Someone who caters to your every foodie whim. Someone who takes care with your diet sensitivities and delivers the very best delectable fare just for you. Now imagine the price. Ah, but K.C. Ross, aka Chef Keys, has got you.

A native New Yorker (Queens), transplanted to Rock Island in 2020, Chef Keys/K.C. has taken the Quad Cities area by storm with a unique dinner club that strives to enrapture all your senses. In a move similar to what was done quite often in mid-20th century in this country, K.C. opens her home to guests.

In her beautiful, historic Victorian in a cozy Rock Island neighborhood, she welcomes parties of two to eight and cooks a four-course meal, catered to their tastes. When guests arrive, mood music plays in the background, chandelier lights glint off crystal wine glasses on a table dressed to the nines (which in chef terms is called a “tablescape”), and guests relax into a space that induces conversation and connection — all while Chef Keys works her magic.

This law enforcement officer-turned-personal chef is also a TV personality on NBC-TV in the Quad Cities (channel 6), appearing twice per week to share tips for cooks. Being a celebrity in and around the Quad Cities means when she’s out and about, she’s recognizable. But in her home, the focus is on her guests.

K.C.’s law enforcement background inspired the original name for her dinner club, Cook and Cuffs, though she’s transitioning to “Chef Keys by K.C. Ross.” The imagery conjured by the word, Key, is one of unlocking the best of a dining experience.

According to K.C., food is an art meant to be tasted as well as felt. It should “fill our souls.” She said, “Regardless of background or cultural differences, food is one thing people can relate to.”

Gathering people in the spirit of connection is a tradition she learned from her grandmother, who held potlucks and fish fries throughout K.C.’s childhood. She loves tapping into her southern American and Jamaican roots when she cooks.

She enjoys all cuisines, especially Italian, Cajun, Latin and Asian. And then there’s the Queens, N.Y., influence, which includes Chopped Cheese (a sandwich of ground beef, onion, lettuce and tomato — topped with melted cheese — served on a hero bun).

Lately, Chef Keys has been expanding her reach — drawing guests from points around northern Illinois. Someday, she hopes to have a dedicated shuttle service so folks from Chicago to Kankakee or Bloomington could just relax into curb-to-curb service. For now, a drive to Rock Island can be one of those day trips that’s incorporated into the dining experience.

Perched on the Illinois/Iowa state line at the confluence of the Mississippi and Rock Rivers, Rock Island is a lovely city. So, if you’re looking for a unique way to show your loved one how much you care, Chef Keys by K.C. Ross has the personal chef experience you’ve been waiting for.

While it would be more mainstream to find a chef of this caliber in a fancy restaurant, K.C. feels “the personal” is her niche. She loves people and cooking, and this dinner club puts what she loves together.

Future plans include enlarging her space for guests a bit beyond the current maximum of eight people. One thing is for sure, this kind of luxury dining experience is unique and hard to find at prices that won’t break the bank.

Chef Keys can be found via her website, <a href="https://www.cookandcuffs.com" target="_blank">cookandcuffs.com</a>, or by email at <a href="mailto:cookandcuffs@aol.com" target="_blank">cookandcuffs@aol.com</a>. She responds quickly to messages — unless she’s in the midst of taping a TV segment.