5 courses offered at KCC's extenstion in Watseka

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Community College Miner South Extension Center in Watseka has seats available in five general education courses for the spring 2023 semester. Additionally, KCC is offering two Adult Education classes, including High School Equivalency Preparation (formerly called GED preparation) and English as a Second Language (ESL).

Both courses will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To enroll in these Adult Education classes, go to adulted.kcc.edu, and click the “Enroll” button. For more information and another enrollment option, call 815-802-8300.

The five-credit classes being offered are:

• English I (ENGL 1613), 4-5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11 to May 10

• Introduction to Film Study (ENGL 1723), 1-3:30 p.m., Mondays, Jan. 9 to Feb. 27

• Introduction to Astronomy (PSCI 1503), 1:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays, March 13 to May 1

• Lifespan Development Psychology (PSCY 2553), from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11 to May 10

• Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (SOCY 1613), from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 to May 1.

The KCC Miner South Extension Center, 1488 E. Walnut St., Watseka, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Registration and advising at the SEC is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Additional times are available by appointment.

For more information and to schedule an appointment with an advisor, call 815-802-8780.