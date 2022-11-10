Shaw Local

Daily Journal

Voting by the numbers: Kankakee County vs. state totals

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>STATE GOVERNOR &amp; LT GOVERNOR</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>

• Scott Schluter/John Phillips: 3.15%

• Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell: 59.13%

• J.B. Pritzker/Juliana Stratton: 37.58%

<strong>State totals:</strong>

• Scott Schluter/John Phillips: 2.8%

• Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell: 54.3%

• J.B. Pritzker/Juliana Stratton: 42.9%

<strong>UNITED STATES SENATOR</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>

• Bill Redpath (Libertarian): 2.18%

• Kathy Salvi (Republican): 55.6%

• Tammy Duckworth (Democrat): 42.08%

<strong>State totals:</strong>

• Bill Redpath (Libertarian): 1.7%

• Kathy Salvi (Republican): 42.1%

• Tammy Duckworth (Democrat): 56.2%

<strong>STATE OF ILLINOIS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT SECTION 25 ARTICLE I</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>

• Yes: 54.2%

• No: 45.8%

<strong>State totals:</strong>

• Yes: 58.7%

• No: 41.3%

<strong>STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>

• Daniel K. Robin: 2.97%

• Thomas G. DeVore: 58.36%

• Kwame Raoul: 38.66%

<strong>State totals:</strong>

• Daniel K. Robin: 2.2%

• Thomas G. DeVore: 43.7%

• Kwame Raoul: 54.1%

<strong>STATE SECRETARY OF STATE</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>

• Jon Stewart: 2.62%

• Dan Brady: 57.28%

• Alexi Giannoulias: 40.05%

<strong>State totals:</strong>

• Jon Stewart: 2.1%

• Dan Brady: 43.8%

• Alexi Giannoulias: 54.1%

<strong>STATE COMPTROLLER</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>

• Deirdre McCloskey: 2.14%

• Shannon L. Teresi: 53.83%

• Susana A. Mendoza: 43.96%

<strong>State totals:</strong>

• Deirdre McCloskey: 1.9%

• Shannon L. Teresi: 41.3%

• Susana A. Mendoza: 56.9%