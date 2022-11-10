Voting by the numbers: Kankakee County vs. state totals

<strong>STATE GOVERNOR & LT GOVERNOR</strong>
<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>
• Scott Schluter/John Phillips: 3.15%
• Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell: 59.13%
• J.B. Pritzker/Juliana Stratton: 37.58%
<strong>State totals:</strong>
• Scott Schluter/John Phillips: 2.8%
• Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell: 54.3%
• J.B. Pritzker/Juliana Stratton: 42.9%
<strong>UNITED STATES SENATOR</strong>
<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>
• Bill Redpath (Libertarian): 2.18%
• Kathy Salvi (Republican): 55.6%
• Tammy Duckworth (Democrat): 42.08%
<strong>State totals:</strong>
• Bill Redpath (Libertarian): 1.7%
• Kathy Salvi (Republican): 42.1%
• Tammy Duckworth (Democrat): 56.2%
<strong>STATE OF ILLINOIS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT SECTION 25 ARTICLE I</strong>
<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>
• Yes: 54.2%
• No: 45.8%
<strong>State totals:</strong>
• Yes: 58.7%
• No: 41.3%
<strong>STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL</strong>
<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>
• Daniel K. Robin: 2.97%
• Thomas G. DeVore: 58.36%
• Kwame Raoul: 38.66%
<strong>State totals:</strong>
• Daniel K. Robin: 2.2%
• Thomas G. DeVore: 43.7%
• Kwame Raoul: 54.1%
<strong>STATE SECRETARY OF STATE</strong>
<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>
• Jon Stewart: 2.62%
• Dan Brady: 57.28%
• Alexi Giannoulias: 40.05%
<strong>State totals:</strong>
• Jon Stewart: 2.1%
• Dan Brady: 43.8%
• Alexi Giannoulias: 54.1%
<strong>STATE COMPTROLLER</strong>
<strong>Kankakee County votes:</strong>
• Deirdre McCloskey: 2.14%
• Shannon L. Teresi: 53.83%
• Susana A. Mendoza: 43.96%
<strong>State totals:</strong>
• Deirdre McCloskey: 1.9%
• Shannon L. Teresi: 41.3%
• Susana A. Mendoza: 56.9%