The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

The ABCs of ESG

<strong>Q:</strong> What does “ESG” refer to? <strong>— T.L., Elkhart, Ind.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The letters stand for environmental, social and governance. Increasingly, investors are incorporating ESG factors into their analysis of investments, seeking to favor companies that are doing right by the environment; their customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders; and society at large.

Various agencies now rate companies with ESG scores (often with somewhat different criteria), and ESG scores are sometimes available at online stock data sites. If environmental, social and governance concerns matter to you, you might look up the ESG score of a stock you’re thinking of buying. Many companies also compute their own ESG scores internally, aiming to improve each year.

There are now various funds that focus on investments with solid ESG scores. Note it hasn’t been proven high-ESG stocks outperform low ones; some reports suggest they do, but others disagree.

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s “shrinkflation”? <strong>— R.D., Columbus, Miss.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You probably have seen it in action if you’ve noticed your cereal box seems to contain less cereal or that your rolls of toilet paper don’t seem as large as they used to be. Shrinkflation is when companies shrink the size of their products while keeping the prices the same.

It’s not all about corporate greed (though sometimes, of course, it is). Many companies are hurt by inflation when the prices of their raw materials rise. To combat that and maintain profitability, they can raise prices, which will not be welcomed by customers, or they can engage in shrinkflation, which often goes unnoticed.

A related phenomenon is “skimpflation,” where manufacturers use lower-quality materials in their products.

Fool’s school

How to improve your retirement

No matter whether you’re 38 or 54 or 62, you probably are looking forward to retirement. But if you don’t take certain steps in advance, your retirement might not be as wonderful as it could be. Here are some smart things to do:

• <strong>Save aggressively.</strong> If you’re socking away a little now and then for retirement, consider socking away much more. Your earliest invested dollars have the longest time in which to grow, so they’re the most powerful. Don’t procrastinate. Consider making the maximum IRA contribution each year (it’s $6,000 in 2022, plus $1,000 for those 50 or older). Contribute to your 401(k), too, if you have one — at least enough to grab all matching dollars.

• <strong>Invest effectively.</strong> A simple low-fee index fund, such as one that tracks the S&P 500, can be all you need to build wealth. If you’re investing in individual stocks or mutual funds, make sure you’re beating the market — otherwise, just aim for market-average returns via an index fund. Don’t leave long-term money in low-growth investments such as bank accounts.

• <strong>Spend less.</strong> Reining in your spending will leave more money to invest for your future.

• <strong>Get out of debt.</strong> If you’re carrying any high interest rate debt, aim to pay it off as soon as you can. Many people also aim to pay off their mortgage before entering retirement in order to be free of those payments when on a more limited budget.

• <strong>Develop a retirement plan.</strong> Go to SSA.gov/myaccount to see an estimate of your Social Security benefits. Estimate how much income you’ll need in retirement, and figure out how you’ll get it. Online calculators such as those at Fool.com/calculators and Calculator.net can help.

• <strong>Consider delaying retirement.</strong> Retiring a few years later than you’d prefer can be a powerful move, giving you more time in which to save money, and more time on any employer-sponsored health insurance plan. It also reduces the number of years that your savings will have to support you.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1899, when I was launched as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company. I expanded into silk lingerie in 1920 and changed my name to Vanity Fair Silk Mills. I bought the maker of Lee jeans in 1969 and the maker of Wrangler in 1986 — then spun off my jeans businesses in 2019. Today, based in Denver and with a recent market value topping $11 billion, I’m a major active-lifestyle company; my outdoor, active, workwear and streetwear brands include Dickies, Eastpak, JanSport, The North Face, Smartwool, Timberland and Vans. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1897, when my founder started a small cider mill that reportedly used apples cultivated by Johnny Appleseed and sold cider and apple butter from a horse-drawn wagon. I introduced ice cream toppings in 1940. My portfolio features more than 40 brands, with my products found in more than 80% of American homes and many restaurants. Today, I’m based in Orrville, Ohio, and have a recent market value of $15 billion. I’m a consumer product powerhouse, with brands such as Folgers, Jif, Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9Lives, Cafe Bustelo, Sahale Snacks and Uncrustables. Who am I? (Answer: The J.M. Smucker Company)

The Motley Fool take

An auction opportunity

If you want to defend against inflation, consider investing in inflation-resistant eBay (Nasdaq: EBAY). The company generates revenue simply by providing a marketplace connecting buyers and sellers. Third-party sellers supply the inventory, and if their merchandise costs go up, they will raise prices. So eBay isn’t concerned about a third-party seller’s profit margin because it just takes a cut (the “take rate”) of every sale. As prices rise on its platform because of inflation, eBay is poised to increase its revenue per transaction without necessarily increasing its costs.

Activity on the platform has recently fallen — active buyers in the second quarter of 2022 were down 12% year over year to 138 million. But eBay’s take rate has been increasing as it has rolled out proprietary payment services — up to 12.4% in the second quarter from 11.1% one year earlier. And it recently boasted 17 million “enthusiastic buyers” — those spending at least six days and $800 or more per year on the platform.

With its robust cash flow, eBay has focused on creating shareholder value through share repurchases and a growing dividend. While the average dividend yield for the S&P 500 was recently near 1.7%, eBay’s dividend yield was 2.3%. At recent levels, the stock is worth considering for a long-term portfolio. (The Motley Fool has recommended eBay stock and options.)