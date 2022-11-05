Curdled affections propel 'Dangerous Liaisons'

Starz offers the newest version of “Dangerous Liaisons” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA), this time in series form. The premium cable outfit is so confident in this stylish and sexy period piece it commissioned a second season before the premiere.

Alice Englert stars as the young Camille, a refined woman born into comfort but reduced to life as a courtesan — and that’s putting it politely. She’s bound by debts to her madam and consigned to a grim life in a house of ill repute. She’s besotted with Pascal (Nicholas Denton), a dashing young mapmaker out to capture every corner of 1783 Paris. He vows to marry her, even though he’s about as penniless as Camille. Similar to her, he was born into the finer things but cut out of his rich father’s will by a scheming stepmother.

Unbeknownst to Camille, Pascal moonlights from his low-paying cartography gig and operates as the calculating Valmont, bringing sexual ecstasy to older women, among them Genevieve de Merteuil (Leslie Manville, “Magpie Murders”). Valmont hopes to use love letters from his conquests to blackmail them into providing the means for a life of comfort, but his plot is foiled when Camille grows wise to his misadventures, thanks to her faithful maid, Victoire (Kosar Ali). Camille’s rage and Merteuil’s sense of betrayal fuel the elaborate schemes of vengeance that animate the ongoing saga.

It remains to be seen if the 1782 book by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos can withstand seasons of serialization. No one is particularly likable, and the opening episode is rather slow to build. But that allows viewers to soak in all the sumptuous scenery and costumes of French aristocracy in the last years before the storming of the Bastille. There’s a lot to behold.

Similar to most period series since “Bridgerton,” this series employs race-blind casting that reimagines the late 18th century as an opulent nonstop fashion show.

Many might know this story from the 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich, but it has been adapted numerous times. French director Roger Vadim set it in a decadent jazz-soaked modern milieu in his 1959 version starring Jeanne Moreau. Milos Forman’s “Valmont” arrived in 1989. The 1999 movie “Cruel Intentions” turned the story into a teen melodrama featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon. Catherine Deneuve starred in the French miniseries in 2003. It has been turned into an opera and has inspired episodes of “Supergirl,” “Arrow,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Hidden Palms.”

• The four-part docuseries “Spector” (8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) recalls the sensational trial of legendary music producer Phil Spector for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, found dead in his home.

Al Pacino portrayed the delusional Spector, wild hair and all, in a 2013 made-for-cable movie on rival HBO. It will be interesting to see if this four-hour treatment offers anything new or merely demonstrates viewers have abandoned scripted drama for bingeable nonfiction.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• College football action includes Florida State at Miami (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Clemson at Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC).

• A woman’s prospects change when a cable outlet shoots a holiday movie in her hometown in the 2022 romance “Lights, Camera, Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson star in the 2022 mystery comedy “See How They Run” (7 p.m., HBO), which uses the 1950s production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” as the scene of a murder.

• Amy Schumer hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Steve Lacy.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): Social media and political divisiveness; New York copes with a political stunt using migrants as pawns; the worldwide “prepare” phenomenon.

• Dissension in the ranks on “The Walking Dead” (7 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans in NFL action (7:15 p.m., NBC).

• An editor communes with the spirit of the character of her murdered author’s last book on “Magpie Murders” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• “The Toys That Built America” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG) profiles Marvin Glass, a visionary behind the iconic Chattering Teeth toy and a board game based on a mouse trap.

• Two local girls insinuate themselves into the lives of a rich clientele at a posh Sicilian resort in the satire “The White Lotus” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Lestat engages in a decades-long effort to reconcile with Louis on “Interview With the Vampire” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, Keenan Wynn and Carroll O’Connor star in the stylish 1967 thriller “Point Blank” (5:15 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-14), directed by John Boorman.

SATURDAY SERIES

A slick entrepreneur may have been a shooter’s intended victim on “East New York” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A mother’s peculiar behavior attracts attention on “FBI” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A personal connection could save a witness on “East New York” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A shooting victim might have been dead already on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A murdered man’s wife flees the scene on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).