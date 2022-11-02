Reader’s lament: Is everything going digital?

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> I am a longtime coupon user, and I am in a very sad state, as the days of paper coupons just seem to be winding down. It makes me so sad.

One thing I have grown to count on is a mailer of monthly coupons from a supermarket in my area. They send a mailer with personalized coupons for items I buy regularly, which I do like.

I got a new mailer from them this week, and when I opened it, instead of pages of coupons, this mailer said "A New Way to Save" with a list of electronic coupons I can load. Now, these are personalized again to the things I buy, but I don't want to use the ecoupons. I already know this store has ecoupons.

Plus, if they are going to the trouble and expense of sending this mailer to my house, why not just keep the mailer's pages as paper coupons versus a list of electronic ones? I don't understand. <strong>-- Ranae F.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill, </strong>What can be done about paper coupons being eliminated? Each month there seem to be fewer coupons in the paper, and I have read that printable coupons from the internet are being phased out next year.

I understand things change, but I just have trouble believing all people will transition to digital when paper goes away. I feel many people will just stop couponing instead. <strong>-- Belinda O.</strong>

I feel the pain of every reader who writes to me expressing their disappointment regarding the reduction in both volume and frequency of paper coupons. I, too, am someone who hasn’t always embraced change, and I deeply sympathize with the frustration over the changes to the coupon landscape.

The coupon industry has wanted to go fully digital for quite some time. It gives them much more control over coupon offers, as they’re able to limit the number of coupons a single person can redeem per transaction. They also are able to activate and de-activate coupon campaigns easily and quickly, versus having to plan them weeks to months ahead of time.

When a coupon campaign has reached the number of electronic loads the brand or retailer wishes to achieve, the campaign can be removed so its redemptions do not go over budget. Plus, there is an environmental advantage to issuing offers electronically versus printing them on paper.

However, here are some of the reasons shoppers continue to tell me they do not: Consumers like the security of knowing a coupon will be redeemed correctly. Having that little piece of paper in hand goes a long way to show the cashier you are entitled to the discount if for some reason it does not scan correctly.

For many people, having the coupons accessible also makes it easier to remember which offers they still need to redeem. Most store apps and electronic coupon web portals allow you to scroll through the offers you’ve loaded, but this often involves reading multiple screens’ worth of information, and in some cases, tapping or clicking every single offer to view the ecoupons’ terms and expiration dates.

As I said at the beginning of this column, I sympathize with these “growing pains” of moving to digital. However, coupons are, and always have been, a privilege -- not a right. The brands and retailers creating these offers have every right to choose both the platforms and limits on the coupon offers they create for us.

In turn, we also have the choice to adapt and utilize these offers wherever they appear -- whether that’s in print form or electronic. The alternative is to miss out on these offers completely -- which many shoppers would rather not do.

If you’re intimidated by the idea of moving to digital, I recommend starting with just one store’s app or website and becoming familiar with it. Give yourself time to learn and adapt to how that store’s ecoupons work. You might find some stores’ offers are easier to use than others.