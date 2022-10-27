'Beyond the Universe' and as old as time

There’s nothing quite like young love — unless it’s accompanied by disease, disability or impending death. Films from “Love Story” to “The Fault in Our Stars” have milked this morbid melodramatic gambit for large audiences and enduring appeal.

Netflix imports the 2022 Brazilian romance “Beyond the Universe,” in which Giulia Be stars as Nina, a gifted concert pianist battling lupus. Just when she’s about to give up on her vocation, she falls for a doctor (Henry Zaga), who gives her the courage to persevere and perform (spoiler alert) at a climactic concert.

While some may be reminded that Ali MacGraw’s character in “Love Story” was also a classical musician, this tearjerker’s references hearken all the way back to “Humoresque,” a 1946 drama about a violinist (John Garfield) inspired by an older woman (Joan Crawford). It was a remake of a 1920 silent, based on a 1919 short story by Fannie Hurst. Love and death never go out of style.

• Fans of “Twister” or a more intense version of the Weather Channel might enjoy “Earthstorm,” a four-part docuseries debuting on Netflix. It includes harrowing footage of extreme weather and natural disasters as well as interviews with storm chasers, first responders and survivors of floods, fires, hurricanes, tornados and close brushes with volcanic eruptions.

• “True Crime Story: Indefensible” streams its second season on AMC+. Hosted by comedian Jena Friedman, it approaches the growing documentary genre with the kind of snarky skepticism that animated “The Daily Show.” Friedman deflates some of the commonly accepted practices of crime-solving sleuths by simply asking pointed questions. She challenges the scientific reliability of evidence-sniffing canines and the notion of “empowering” women by making them a frightened market for handguns. In her own words, she’s out to “piss people off.”

• The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime).

• In his 2006 book “The Looming Tower: Al Qaeda and the Road to 9/11,” Lawrence Wright described a Gulf State culture where life was so stultified by the oppressive power of oligarchic wealth and religious dictatorship that a decadent shopping culture had emerged as one of the few means of self-expression. Kinda like Netflix’s “Dubai Bling,” now streaming.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Contestants prepare breakfast for first responders on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• A Halloween carnival needs attention on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Meredith and Nick carve out alone time on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A philanthropy club becomes a cover for a drug ring on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). This legal procedural comedy, starring Marcia Gay Harden, has been picked up for a full season.

• A peculiar urban legend popularized on the internet incites a real homicide involving two young girls in the 2016 documentary “Beware the Slenderman” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14).

• Eileen pushes Gabriel beyond his comfort zone on “Alaska Daily” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Playing a sendup of his public persona, Nicolas Cage, or “Nick Cage,” receives an enormous sum to attend a rich fan’s birthday party only to face a series of crises that require him to return to roles from his past in the 2022 action comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (8 p.m., Starz). Theatergoers failed to see the irony and largely avoided this spoof.