Tales of 'Hair' and a toy story for the ages

Sometimes the most enjoyable books are focused on a single subject. The 1998 book “Cod: A Biography of the Fish That Changed the World” by Mark Kurlansky might have been about a single species, but its narrative ranged from the North Atlantic adventures of Vikings and Portuguese tradesmen to the effect of the fish on the diet, customs and religions of Europe and the effect of overfishing and global warming on the declining stock of the once-plentiful staple. It’s a great example of learning about general history by concentrating on the particular. Similar books have focused on salt and the international trade in ice, a valuable commodity in the years and centuries before air conditioning.

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN production company and filmmakers from the Onyx Collective take this route with the new multipart Hulu docuseries “The Hair Tales” (Saturday).

Tracee Ellis Ross hosts a series of conversations with women, including Winfrey, Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Chika, Marsai Martin and Chloe Bailey, who share intimate stories of how their hair has been a source of pain, strength, shame, pride and a means of self-expression, particularly as they were growing up.

In addition to these very personal accounts, “Tales” offers historical perspectives on how Black hairstyles changed to adjust to the realities of slavery, Reconstruction, the Great Migration north and the civil rights movement and its aftermath.

• There’s no better story than the one that got away. In the opening moments of the second season of “The Toys That Built America” (8 p.m. Sunday, History, TV-PG), we’re introduced to Mattel executive Ray Wagner, a man whose name has become synonymous with corporate toy disaster and roads not taken.

Actually, we’re introduced to a reenactment of Wagner attending the New York Toy Fair, where he’s seen blowing off an executive for 20th Century Fox who is eager to secure the company’s commitment to create and market the merchandise for an as-yet unreleased sci-fi adventure called “Star Wars.”

In rejecting the “Star Wars” line, Wagner was following conventional wisdom based on recent history. A decade before, the industry had pounced on the James Bond franchise, only to be left holding a lot of unsold 007 merchandise. Movies were a risk and were quickly forgotten after their release. No one had any idea “Star Wars” would be a generation-defining hit.

The prevailing feeling was space as a subject was out of date. After Apollo 11’s dramatic mission and the near miss of Apollo 13, interest in the Space Race waned. It was seen as a relic of the 1950s and ‘60s, when it had been promoted heavily in Life magazine, a weekly that folded in December 1972, the same month as the final (and largely ignored) moon landing.

Since Stanley Kubrick’s “2001,” the pop culture take on space was decidedly adult and dystopian. From “Planet of the Apes” to “Marooned,” space movies were downers. Popular songs like the Rolling Stones’ “2000 Light Years From Home,” David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and Elton John’s “Rocket Man” contemplated space as a place of deep isolation and sadness. Who wanted to play with toys about human alienation?

Wagner and other toymakers had no idea that George Lucas was about the tap into a different vibe, a hunger for optimism and distraction from grim realities like defeat in Vietnam, energy crises and a sense of American decline.

“Toys” goes on to show how Mattel’s much smaller rival Kenner got the “Star Wars” license and faced a crisis during the Christmas season of 1977. Demand had so far outstripped supply that children received empty boxes under their tree, a promise of toys to come in early 1978. This holiday IOU was an unprecedented gimmick. But kids were so excited by the mere promise of a toy C-3PO that they didn’t care.

Stunned by his lost opportunity, Wagner would go on to bet Mattel’s future on NBC’s “Battlestar Galactica,” a brief hit that was canceled, and the “Conan the Barbarian” franchise, linked to a movie that turned out to be too violent and filled with sex to appeal to the kid market.

“The Toys That Built America” will appeal to pop-culture buffs, but it never justifies its title. These are great stories about the toy industry, but never do we learn how these trinkets “built America.”

They might have reflected the tastes and mores of a changing country, but that doesn’t have quite as much zing as a series title.

— “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) documents the rise and descent of a drug empire characterized by outlandish spending.

— “Our American Family” (9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sundance, TV-MA) chronicles a tight Philadelphia clan’s multi-generational struggle with addiction.

CULT CHOICE

After a socially awkward scientist (John Malkovich) clones himself with an android, his publicist (Ann Magnuson) begins to prefer the imitation in the 1987 romantic comedy "Making Mr. Right" (9 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-14), directed by Susan Seidelman.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

