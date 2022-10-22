Ladies of Arbor Grove to host Holiday Craft Sale

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The Ladies of Arbor Grove Holiday Craft Sale is gearing up for its return. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Arbor Grove Club House at 709 Arbor Parkway, Bourbonnais.

Twelve women are participating in the event which features only handmade crafts.

“If you want something special that’s homemade with care, please join us, bring a friend and see what we have to share,” said Claire McElroy on behalf of the Ladies of Arbor Grove.