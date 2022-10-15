'Magpie Murders' offer clever take on whodunits

If you’ve seen one murder mystery, you’ve seen them all. That may be true. And that’s why people love them.

Screenwriter Anthony Horowitz (“Midsomer Murders,” “Foyle’s War”) offers a clever and compelling meditation on the whodunit genre with “Magpie Murders” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14), based on his bestselling 2016 novel.

“Magpie” offers a two- or even three-dimensional look at the murder mystery experience, blending the “real” story of an editor, Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville), whose author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill, “Game of Thrones”) has churned out a shelf full of bestsellers, books he has come to resent. He’s convinced himself Susan has stymied his more creative efforts in favor of his page-turning cash cows. The success of Alan’s books has made Susan a publishing star and attracted a corporate takeover of her cozy publishing house. The new investors want to put Susan in charge, something that leaves her uneasy.

All this book business is mirrored in the last case of Alan’s latest book, featuring his longtime sleuth Atticus Pund (Tim McMullan, “The Crown”). Set in postwar London, Conway’s books follow the Poirot-like foreigner as he solves crimes with his awkward manner and stilted English. Similar to Agatha Christie’s sleuth, a war chased him from the continent. Poirot covered his scars with his trademark mustache, whereas Pund’s forearm has been tattooed with a number.

Art imitates life as both the fictional Pund and the actual Alan have serious consultations with their doctors. While reading Alan’s latest manuscript, Susan begins to worry the mercurial Alan might be threatening to kill off his most popular character. He’s been particularly miserable of late, having to do with a tiff with his much younger lover. But perhaps I’ve said too much.

Look for Alexandros Logothetis (“The Durrells in Corfu”) as Susan’s lover, Andreas, a prep school teacher growing bitter dealing with students who no longer want to learn ancient Greek.

“Magpie” packs a lot of story, both “real” and fictional, into its hourlong episodes. A smart, compelling treat from a master of the genre, it’s highly recommended.

• Starting Saturday, Netflix streams the South Korean period drama “Under the Queen’s Umbrella,” set in the Joseon kingdom that ruled that peninsula some seven centuries ago. The limited series follows the education and discipling of unruly princes to see which has the right temperament to ascend the throne.

• Executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and directed by Laura Checkoway, “The Cave of Adullam” (4 p.m. Sunday, ESPN) follows Jason Wilson, who has established a martial arts academy in Detroit aimed at helping vulnerable adolescents navigate the difficult and, at times, dangerous path to adulthood.

Many films of this nature put the emphasis on discipline and exercise, but Wilson declares he learned early on his young charges actually were lacking in love and the presence of anyone who would listen to their troubles. He’s seen early on mentoring a boy whose nervousness has reduced him to tears.

The film’s intense closeups and fly-on-the-wall approach, combined with the emotional combustibility of the young men, makes for some riveting viewing. It’s an intimate film that leaves you with the sense you are watching people grow up before your eyes. Wilson is guided by the philosophy that it’s “easier to raise boys than repair broken men.” He is the author of the best-selling book “Cry Like a Man: Fighting for Freedom from Emotional Incarceration.”

• College football action includes Clemson at Florida State (6:30 p.m., ABC), Stanford at Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC) and USC at Utah (7 p.m., Fox).

• A fitness instructor moonlights as a madame in the 2022 shocker “Let’s Get Physical” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• An upbeat woman and her surly neighbor spend idle time sightseeing in the 2022 romance “Autumn in the City” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— “NFL Icons” (9 p.m., Epix) profiles quarterback-turned-broadcaster Troy Aikman.

— Megan Thee Stallion hosts and performs on “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): Ukraine’s mass graves; renewable energy; Deion Sanders discusses his football program at Jackson State.

• The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees in American League playoff action (6 p.m., TBS).

• Eliza’s new cast irks the police on the second season premiere of “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• Eugene flees on “The Walking Dead” (7 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• Dreams and portents on “The Serpent Queen” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles meet in NFL action (7:15 p.m., NBC).

• Michelle turns against her husband on “American Gigolo” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN) visits the island of Sardinia and explores its long culinary history.

• Targaryen intrigue on “House of the Dragon” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Rosalind returns on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A Glasgow woman of a certain age balances her time between working as a homicide detective and raising a troubled teenage daughter in the new series “Annika” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings). Adapted from a Norwegian series.

• Odom faces murder charges as “Step Up” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA), set in the high-pressure world of an acclaimed Atlanta dance academy, enters its third season.

• Louis faces crises on several fronts on “Interview With the Vampire” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• A British tabloid scandal upsets the dynastic order on “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” (9 p.m., CNN).

• Eleanor attends Isaiah’s talent show on “Let the Right One In” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

An aspiring songwriter joins a bickering band whose lead singer performs under a giant papier-mache mask in the 2014 black comedy “Frank” (6:20 p.m., Saturday, HBO Signature).

On two episodes of “East New York” (CBS, r, TV-14): Regina takes command (7 p.m.) and sets a new tone (8 p.m.) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).

Krusty hires Marge on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Don’t hate the player, hate the mom on “Family Law” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A widow fears vengeance from beyond the grave on “The Equalizer” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Cabin fever on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Cosmic debris on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... It’s Chinatown on “Coroner” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Under hypnosis on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A new approach on “East New York” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ...... A missing architect on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).