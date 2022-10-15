Bordertown Hauntings returns to Momence

Daily Journal staff report
MOMENCE — From noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Main Street Momence will present Bordertown Hauntings. The Halloween-themed event will be held in Historic Downtown Momence and will feature:
• Downtown trick-or-treating
• Cookie decorating
• Children, family and pet costume contests
• Spooky story telling
• Pony rides
• Halloween songs in the barn
• Chili supper at Our Savior Lutheran church from 2 to 5 p.m.
• Creepy crafts and kid games
• Magic show at 3 p.m.
• Haunted houses
• Spooky trail
• Insect show
• Hayrides
For updates and more information, go to <a href="https://www.mainstreetmomence.com" target="_blank">mainstreetmomence.com</a>.