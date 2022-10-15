Bordertown Hauntings returns to Momence

Daily Journal staff report

MOMENCE — From noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Main Street Momence will present Bordertown Hauntings. The Halloween-themed event will be held in Historic Downtown Momence and will feature:

• Downtown trick-or-treating

• Cookie decorating

• Children, family and pet costume contests

• Spooky story telling

• Pony rides

• Halloween songs in the barn

• Chili supper at Our Savior Lutheran church from 2 to 5 p.m.

• Creepy crafts and kid games

• Magic show at 3 p.m.

• Haunted houses

• Spooky trail

• Insect show

• Hayrides

For updates and more information, go to <a href="https://www.mainstreetmomence.com" target="_blank">mainstreetmomence.com</a>.